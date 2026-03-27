Lancashire Holdings Limited - Notice of 2026 AGM and Publication of 2025 Annual Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

27 March 2026

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of 2026 AGM and Publication of 2025 Annual Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Wednesday 29 April 2026 commencing at 12:30pm (Bermuda time) at its head office, Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. Shareholders are able to attend in person or via a dedicated telephone conference line as detailed in the Notice of the AGM (the "AGM Notice"). Shareholders entered on the register of members at the close of business on 22 April 2026 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (in line with requirements detailed in the AGM Notice).

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy to ensure that their vote is counted. The AGM Notice was posted to Shareholders on 27 March 2026 and this notice, the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Annual Report") and ancillary documentation are available on the Company's website at the following link:

https://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/shareholders/agm.html

Shareholders are advised that those requiring a printed copy of the Annual Report may contact the Company by e-mail at GroupCoSec@lancashiregroup.com .

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.1R, copies of the Annual Report and AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for public inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Annual Report is also available on the Company's website at www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited Christopher Head chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.30 GMT on 27 March 2026.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.