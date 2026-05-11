Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 11
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company announces that, on 7 May 2026, Paul Gregory, Executive Director and Group Chief Underwriting Officer, exercised 359,245 Restricted Share Awards (" RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan.
Mr. Gregory sold 177,732 of the resulting shares at the price shown below to cover the tax, national insurance and fees arising as a result of the exercise and retained the balance of 181,513 shares. The exercise was satisfied using existing shares in issue held by the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust.
Following this transaction, Mr. Gregory has an interest in the Company of 831,332 common shares (which includes 485,575 shares held via a connected person), representing 0.3407%.
The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Gregory
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director and Group Chief Underwriting Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lancashire Holdings Limited
b)
LEI
5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4(i)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i)Acquisition of shares on exercise of 359,245 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
359,245
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-07
f)
Place of the transaction
(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
4(ii)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)
Nature of the transaction
(ii)Sale of 139,826 shares to cover tax liabilities and fees on the exercise of 359,245 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each
(iii)Sale of 37,906 shares to cover tax liabilities and fees on exercise of 359,245 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
177,732
£1,047,307.88
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-05-07
f)
Place of the transaction
(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
Christopher Head
Company Secretary
11 May 2026
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com