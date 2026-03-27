Hudson Technologies Signs Licensing Agreement with Solstice Advanced Materials for the Reclamation and Resale of Patented HFO Refrigerants

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) ("Hudson"; "the Company") a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry - and one of the nation's largest refrigerant reclaimers - announces that it has signed a licensing agreement with Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: SOLS) for the reclamation and resale of R-448A and R-449A refrigerants.

These patented HFO refrigerant blends are two of the leading alternative refrigerants used in accordance with the AIM Act when replacing higher GWP HFC refrigerants with lower GWP HFO refrigerants in the supermarket segment. The terms of the licensing agreement allow Hudson Technologies to reclaim and resell R-448A and R-449A in the United States and Canada.

Ken Gaglione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, "This agreement provides Hudson a meaningful opportunity to grow our presence in the commercial refrigeration space by enabling our reclamation and resale of patented next generation lower GWP refrigerants. Legacy refrigerants such as R-404A and R-507 are becoming progressively constrained under the ongoing national phase-down of HFCs and by state and local regulations mandating the use of reclaimed or lower GWP materials. Two of the most popular lower-GWP choices have been R-448A and R-449A, creating a large new opportunity for aftermarket service gas demand. Our agreement with Solstice builds upon our long-term relationship with Solstice and aligns with our strategic focus to expand our sales and service capabilities with next generation refrigerants."

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company's SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company's Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company's products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

About Solstice

On October 8, 2024, Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") announced its plan to spin off its Advanced Materials business into an independent, U.S. publicly traded company through a pro rata distribution of all of the outstanding common shares of Solstice to Honeywell shareowners (the "Spin-off") that is intended to be tax-free for U.S. federal tax purposes. On October 30, 2025, we completed the Spin-off and became an independent, publicly traded company. We are a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. We offer high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more. We are recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry's most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka and Hydranal. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across approximately 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 issued patents and pending applications, our approximately 4,100 employees worldwide drive innovation in materials science.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under existing credit facilities, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company's ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.