Hyundai Motor Group Earns 16 IIHS 2026 Top Safety Awards

- Hyundai Motor Group received 15 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) awards and one TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for 2026
- Hyundai brand earned seven awards, including six TSP+ and one TSP
- Genesis brand secured five 2026 awards, all earning TSP+, while Kia brand earned four TSP+ awards
- Results achieved under more stringent IIHS testing criteria for 2026
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