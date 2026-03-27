With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on March 26, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on March 30, 2026.
|ISIN
|IS0000020469
|Company name
|Kvika banki hf.
|Total share capital before the reduction
|4.631.000.000 shares
|Reduction in share capital
|301.000.000 shares
|Total share capital following the reduction
|4.330.000.000 shares
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|KVIKA
|Orderbook ID
|152974
© 2026 GlobeNewswire