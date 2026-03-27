Comcast: NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants Return for 9th Consecutive Year to Provide $2.5 Million for Nonprofits in 2026

Eligible Organizations Can Apply Now Through April 24 at localimpactgrants.com

Annual Grant Program Has Delivered $21?Million to?615?Nonprofits?Since 2018

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Comcast NBCUniversal?and NBCUniversal Local today announced?the return of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants for?the?ninth?consecutive?year.?The 2026 competitive grant challenge?will award $2.5 million in unrestricted funds to eligible nonprofits?located?in?and servicing one of the 11?NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations'?markets?across the United States?in three categories.

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits can?apply for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants from today, March?24, through April?24?at localimpactgrants.com?and the Spanish-language?site becasdeimpactolocal.com,?which also provide more information on the program.?The?grant categories include youth education and empowerment, next?generation?storytellers, and community engagement.?Winners?will be announced?later this year.

"Local nonprofits perform a critical role in the communities we serve," said Valari Staab, Chairman of NBCU Local. "We're proud that for nine years our annual grant program has recognized impactful local organizations and provided funding to help them fulfill their missions and expand their efforts."

Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal's grant program has provided $21?million to?615?organizations?--?including the?69?nonprofits?last year?that were awarded a combined $2.5 million?--?in the?communities?served by NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, which are:?New York, Los Angeles, Chicago,?Philadelphia,Dallas-Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Boston, San Francisco, Miami, San Diego?and Hartford, Conn.

"Nonprofits are essential partners in driving progress across local communities, and the unrestricted support that we're providing gives them the flexibility to direct resources where they'll make the greatest difference," said Jessica Clancy, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility at NBCUniversal.

We're proud to once again offer this program and uplift organizations that empower young people, elevate emerging storytellers and build stronger, more connected communities.

Jessica Clancy

SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility at NBCUniversal

Key grant eligibility requirements:

501(c)(3) nonprofit must be headquartered in and operate in a participating market

Entity must service the market they?operate?from??

The organization's total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000 and??

The nonprofit must?help to?resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories

The applying organization's revenue must be greater than $100,000

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grant categories include:?

Youth Education & Empowerment : In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM?education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers :?Programs that develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news,?sports?and entertainment.

Community Engagement: Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.

The participating NBCU Local stations are NBC 4 and Telemundo 47 (New York); NBC4 and Telemundo 52 (Los Angeles); NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago; NBC10 and Telemundo62 (Philadelphia); NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 (Dallas-Fort Worth); NBC4 and Telemundo 44 (Washington D.C.); NBC 10 Boston and Telemundo Boston; NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia; NBC 6 South Florida and Telemundo 51 Miami; NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 (San Diego); and NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut.

Follow on social?@NBCUFoundation?and?LocalImpactGrants.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nbcuniversal-local-impact-grants-return-for-9th-consecutive-year-1152628