

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), a global cruise company, Friday announced that its President and CEO John Chidsey, has been appointed as the Chairman.



The company also reached a cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P. where Elliot has agreed to customary standstill and voting commitments, among other provisions.



Further, effective March 31, Alex Cruz, former Chairman and CEO of British Airways; Kevin Lansberry, former CFO of Disney Experiences; Steve Pagliuca, former Managing Partner and Co-Chairman of Bain Capital; Brian MacDonald, President and CEO of CDK Global; and Jonathan Cohen, Founder, CEO and President of Hepco Capital Management LLC will join the company board as independent directors.



The current board directors Stella David, David Abrams, Harry Curtis and Mary Landry have announced their resignations and with these changes the board will comprise of nine members out of which eight are independent.



In pre-market activity, NCLH shares were trading at $19.60, down 1.26% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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