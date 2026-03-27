Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the "Company")
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 27 March 2026
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 26 March 2026, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 5,003.71p
Including income: 5,074.66p
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com