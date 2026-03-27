Aflac Incorporated: Aflac 2025 Agents of Care Prove the Power of Compassion in Action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Quiet acts of service often speak the loudest, and that kind of generosity can ripple outward to help strengthen entire communities.

At Aflac's annual sales conference, six independent Aflac sales agents were recognized for their community efforts that reflect a deep commitment to helping others through support for local families, disaster relief, youth programs and other grassroots initiatives. Each of these Agents of Care winners were nominated by their peers and received a $10,000 contribution from Aflac to further the causes they champion.

Below are the heartfelt and impactful ways these Agents of Care help to make a difference in their communities.

Leading with compassion in times of crisis



From left to right: Aflac Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales Distribution Ken Meier; Aflac Agent Sierra Mason; Aflac District Sales Coordinator Tamara King; and Aflac Senior Vice President and Director of Sales Nate Harrison

Aflac District Sales Coordinator Tamara "Tam" King and Agent Sierra Mason have a reputation of leading with intention, empathy and a deep sense of responsibility - both at work and in their community.

When a tornado struck the St. Louis area in 2025, Tam and Sierra pivoted into action, helping to support a grassroots relief effort with the NAACP St. Charles Chapter that raised more than $10,000 for victims. This initiative helped ensure that families facing sudden displacement had the resources necessary to begin rebuilding their lives.

Their commitment to community wellness extends into consistent, long-term support, including a fundraising initiative that raised more than $10,000 in professional haircare products and the personal distribution of more than 150 hygiene packs for underserved communities, in partnership with the NAACP St. Charles Chapter, The Adventist Community Service Center and Our Lady's Inn.

Community champion helps drive lasting impact



Left to right: Ken Meier; Aflac Regional Sales Coordinator John Karr; Nate Harrison

Aflac Regional Sales Coordinator John Karr successfully co-chaired the first two annual American Cancer Society Tulsa Golf Classic and Tee Off Dinners, where his leadership helped raise more than $180,000 for the American Cancer Society (ACS). Beyond his work with the ACS, he has become a fixture in local growth and education initiatives in Bixby, Oklahoma. Through his leadership within the Bixby Metro Chamber of Commerce and participation in the Bixby BBQ'n Blues Festival, he helped raise vital funds for high school scholarships and the local food bank - all while earning a second-place culinary trophy in the process.

A legacy of service, leadership and commitment



Left to right: Ken Meier; Aflac Agent Mark Jurgensen; Nate Harrison

John's commitment to his neighbors is perhaps best seen in his long-standing partnership with the Bixby Outreach Center. To help combat food insecurity during the holidays, he spent several years personally donating and smoking dozens of turkeys to be distributed through a local church for families in need.

Aflac Agent Mark Jurgensen was nominated largely due to a lifetime of service that began with his military background as a combat lifesaver. His foundation led to more than 25 years of service in public safety, including seven years as a volunteer EMT and 17 years as a volunteer paramedic.

His leadership extends into his household, where he helped guide a fundraising initiative alongside his sons for their Eagle Scout projects, ultimately raising $120,000 to create and expand a local veterans memorial in their hometown. To this day, Mark's family personally maintains the memorial site year-round to help ensure the community's veterans are properly honored.

In addition to his veteran advocacy, Mark and his wife foster community spirit by hosting a popular annual haunted house, helping to provide a safe and festive Halloween environment for more than 300 local families each October.

The Agents of Care recognition serves as a testament to the exemplary leadership exhibited by these agents who are living Aflac's mission to be there for their policyholders when they need it most and exemplifying the culture of care that lies at the heart of the organization.

Interested in a purpose-led career journey? Click here to learn more about Aflac's sales positions.

Aflac agents and benefits advisors are independent contractors and are not employees of Aflac.

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EXP 3/27

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aflac-2025-agents-of-care-prove-the-power-of-compassion-in-action-1152632