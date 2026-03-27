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WKN: A0EAWV | ISIN: GB0033875286 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.03.2026 15:42 Uhr
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abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0033875286

Issuer Name

ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Staude Capital Pty Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

Avalon Beach

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Australia

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Goldman Sachs Securities Nominees Limited

London

UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-Mar-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

26-Mar-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

17.713137

0.000000

17.713137

67525838

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

16.473140

0.000000

16.473140

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0033875286

67525838

17.713137

Sub Total 8.A

67525838

17.713137%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

UK

© 2026 PR Newswire
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