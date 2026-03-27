Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent technical report (the "Report"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), supporting the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's 100%-owned Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, located in the Abitibi Gold Belt of Québec (the "Project").

The Report, titled "Swanson Gold Project - Preliminary Economic Assessment of Delivering Swanson Deposit Mineralized Material to the Beacon Mill Located in Val-d'Or, Québec", is dated March 27, 2026, with an effective date of March 16, 2026, and was prepared for LaFleur Minerals by ERM Consultants Canada Ltd. ("ERM"). The Report is available on the Company's website at www.lafleurminerals.com and under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

PEA Supporting Beacon Mill Restart and Swanson Development

Independent Qualified Persons ("QPs") from ERM were responsible for the preparation of the PEA technical report, including overall coordination, property description and location, accessibility, project history, mineral processing and metallurgical testing, mineral resource estimation, mining and recovery methods, infrastructure, operating and capital cost estimates, economic analysis, and project execution planning.

Readers are advised to review the technical report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions, and risks. The report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be considered in isolation.

The PEA outlines a development scenario supporting the restart of gold production at the Company's fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill, utilizing mineralized material from the nearby Swanson Gold Deposit as part of a vertically integrated mine-to-mill strategy. The PEA study reflects the results of extensive technical work completed over the past year, including verification drilling, metallurgical testwork and optimization, infrastructure planning, and economic modelling.

The Company confirms that there are no material differences between the key results, assumptions, and estimates contained in the PEA technical report and those disclosed in its news release dated March 3, 2026.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources, which are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied that would enable them to be classified as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional drilling will be required to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated or measured categories. There is no certainty that the development, production, or economic forecasts outlined in the PEA will be achieved.

PEA Highlights

The PEA outlines a robust, low-complexity and cost-effective development plan leveraging the fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill, demonstrating strong economics with a 65% after-tax IRR, C$101 million NPV (5%), and US$1,569/oz AISC, supported by staged expansion to 1,250 tpd and strong free cash flow generation at a US$2,750/oz gold base case.

Base case contemplates mill throughput of approximately 1,250 tonnes per day ("tpd"), with expansion potential to 3,000-4,000 tpd in longer-term scenarios

Utilizes existing infrastructure, including the fully-permitted and recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill and tailings facility, with an independently evaluated replacement cost of $71 million

Demonstrates the potential for a scalable, capital-efficient restart of gold production

Incorporates recent confirmation drilling, metallurgical testwork, and engineering studies

Paul Ténière, CEO & Director of LaFleur Minerals, commented, "The filing of our PEA technical report marks a significant milestone for LaFleur Minerals as we advance toward near-term gold production. The study validates our vertically integrated strategy, combining the Swanson Gold Deposit with our fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill. With key infrastructure in place and funding secured for mill restart and recommissioning, we believe the Company is well positioned to transition into a gold producer and generate near-term revenue, with additional scalability and operational flexibility that differentiate us from many junior developers."

Project Overview

The Swanson Gold Project comprises a district-scale land package of 19,214 hectares in the Abitibi Gold Belt, encompassing multiple gold-bearing zones along a major structural corridor. The Project is located approximately 60 km from the Beacon Gold Mill, a recently refurbished and fully permitted processing facility with a current capacity of 750 tonnes per day ("tpd"), with expansion potential to 1,250 tpd.

The PEA evaluates the economic potential of transporting mineralized material from the Swanson Gold Deposit to the Beacon Gold Mill, leveraging established road access and potential rail infrastructure to optimize logistics and reduce operating costs as part of an integrated mine-to-mill development strategy (Figures 1 to 3).

Following the completion and filing of the PEA, the Company intends to:

Advance engineering studies and project optimization, including evaluation of an initial 100,000 tonne bulk sample.

Continue metallurgical testing and resource expansion drilling at Swanson.

Progress permitting and infrastructure initiatives to support bulk sampling and future mining operations.

Advance toward a production decision for the Swanson Gold Deposit utilizing the Beacon Gold Mill.





Figure 1: Beacon Gold Mill

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Figure 2: Beacon Gold Mill

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Figure 3: Beacon Gold Mill

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QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT AND DATA VERIFICATION

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by James Gardner, P.Eng. (OIQ), Principal Consultant, Engineer at ERM and considered an independent Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101. The scientific and technical information in this news release has also been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

The QP's have verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the MRE and PEA results disclosed in this release by reviewing the Company's QAQC protocols, core and sample logs, metallurgical test results, original assay certificates, and assay database. The QP's noted no sampling or recovery issues with the technical data that would impact the MRE and PEA results disclosed in this news release.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company is advancing its PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which together form a vertically integrated mine-to-mill development strategy. The Swanson Gold Project comprises approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km²) and includes multiple gold-bearing deposits and prospects along a major structural corridor, including the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin zones. The Project is accessible by road and is located within 60 km of the Beacon Gold Mill, supporting its development potential. The Company's fully permitted and recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill has a current processing capacity of over 750 tonnes per day and is expected to process mineralized material from the Swanson Gold Deposit. LaFleur Minerals recently completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the integrated development of the Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill (refer to technical report filed on the Company's website and under its SEDAR+ profile).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Swanson Gold Project, the contemplated refurbishment and restart of the Beacon Gold Mill, projected production rates, mine life, capital and operating costs, economic returns (including NPV and IRR), development timelines, permitting, financing and other economic and technical parameters. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", and similar expressions.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including with respect to Mineral Resource estimates, gold prices, exchange rates, capital and operating costs, metallurgical recoveries, the ability to obtain required approvals, the availability of financing, and the successful refurbishment and operation of the Beacon Gold Mill. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those related to resource estimation, cost escalation, commodity price fluctuations, permitting, financing, operational risks and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290216

Source: LaFleur Minerals Inc.