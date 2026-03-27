Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines, live from the energy and mining buzz of PDAC in Toronto, for an exclusive interview with Jim Atkinson, CEO of Antimony Resources. As global supply chains face unprecedented pressure following China's 2024 export ban on antimony-a metal critical for military applications, flame retardants, and high-tech manufacturing-discover how Antimony Resources is positioning its high-grade Bald Hill project in New Brunswick to help restore North American supply independence. Jim explains why antimony is "the most important metal nobody knows about," breaks down the project's exceptional grade, simple metallurgy, and low-capital development path, and shares the strategic roadmap toward production. Whether you're an investor, industry professional, or policymaker, this conversation delivers rare insight into one of the most geopolitically significant critical minerals today.