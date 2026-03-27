Nexans: Appointment of Antonio Cammisecra as censor and of Riku Soininen as director representing employees

Proposed appointment to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on May 21 st , 2026: Antonio Cammisecra candidate director - Appointed censor with immediate effect

Appointment of Riku Soininen as director representing employees

,PRESS RELEASE,

Paris, March 27th, 2026 - The Nexans Board of Directors has appointed Antonio Cammisecra as censor with a view to proposing his appointment as member of the Board of Directors to the shareholders' general meeting to be held on May 21st, 2026. As censor, Antonio Cammisecra will attend Board of Directors meetings with a consultative role, and the Board will benefit immediately from his extensive experience and expertise. The Internal Regulations of the Board will be applicable to him in full.

Antonio Cammisecra has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of ContourGlobal since February 2024. Prior to joining ContourGlobal, he was at Enel Group for more than 20 years and contributed to the expansion of Enel Green Power into a renewables supermajor as well as to accelerating the decarbonization of a power generation fleet with 84 GW managed in 20 countries.

He also led the Enel Grids business between 2020-2023 overseeing a portfolio of more than 2.2 million km of power distribution lines, across eight countries.

Antonio Cammisecra received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Naples, Italy and an Executive MBA from Bocconi University, Milan, Italy.

In addition, Nexans European Works Council has appointed Riku Soininen as director representing employees, with effect from February 19th, 2026, for the remainder of the term of office of his predecessor, Elisabetta Iaconantonio, i.e. until the 2028 Annual General Meeting.

Riku Soininen is currently Supplies Warehouse Manager at Reka, Riihimäki, Finland. He has been working for Reka since 2007. He has been a chief shop steward for 14 years and a European Work Council representative since 2023. He served on the trade union's board from 2010 to 2018, including as chair from 2017 to 2018. He also served as a member of the board of Reka Kaapeli Oy from 2019 to 2022.. He has been a member of the board of a pension fund since 2016. Riku has completed training in business economics, trade union leadership, and board governance (Approved Board Member HHJ, Finland).

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world's transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably. With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose. Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | ElectrifyTheFuture

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