DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Takeover

DKSH's 93rd Annual General Meeting 2026



27.03.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Media Release Shareholders approved all motions with a clear majority

Reelection of the current Board members seeking another term as well as the Chairman of the Board of Directors

Election of three new Board members, establishing a female majority on the Board of Directors

Proposal of dividend increase of 6.4% to CHF 2.50 per share accepted Zurich, Switzerland, March 27, 2026 - DKSH Holding AG ("DKSH") has today held its 93rd Annual General Meeting where shareholders have voted in favor of all motions by a clear majority. In total, 200 shareholders were present and a total of 52,362,635 shares, equaling 80.50% of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.



Marco Gadola was reelected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with all Board members seeking another term. Andreas W. Keller, Dr. Wolfgang Baier, and Suwannee Ratthayabandith did not stand for reelection. Valerie Diele-Braun, Corine Tap, and Julie von Wedel-Keller were elected as new members of the Board of Directors, thereby establishing a majority of female representatives on the Board. DKSH thanks the departing members for their valuable contributions and warmly welcomes the new members. Special gratitude is extended to Andreas W. Keller for his longstanding commitment, both as a member of the Board of Directors and as the representative of DKSH's anchor shareholder, Diethelm Keller Holding Ltd. The members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee were also reelected for another term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting.



Shareholders authorized the dividend increase of 6.4% compared to the previous year to CHF 2.50 per share. DKSH will distribute CHF 162.6 million to shareholders, with the payout expected to be made as of April 2, 2026. DKSH remains committed to its progressive, ordinary dividend policy.



DKSH's shareholders also voted in favor of all other motions. They approved the Financial Statements of DKSH Holding Ltd. and the Consolidated Financial Statements of the DKSH Group, as well as the Report on Non-Financial Matters ("Sustainability Report"). They granted discharge from liability to each member of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, authorized the compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, and accepted the Compensation Report for the financial year 2025. The shareholders also reelected the Statutory Auditors as well as the Independent Proxy.



DKSH's Chairman, Marco Gadola, commented: "DKSH executed its strategy in 2025, delivering growth, increased margins, and high cash generation in a muted market environment. This solid performance once again demonstrates DKSH's ability to create value for business partners and shareholders. Our success is based on our resilient business model and high-performing teams, enabling us to adapt to changing market conditions and support companies in growing across Asia, Europe, and North America." About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com For further information, please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd. Till Leisner Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability Phone +41 44 386 7315 till.leisner@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211 melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News