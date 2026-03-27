

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UCB S.A. (UCBJY) announced on Friday that it has presented new post hoc data regarding Bimzelx (bimekizumab) at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting 2026 held in Denver, which indicates sustained symptom control in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa over three years.



Results from the BE HEARD extension trial revealed that 86.1 percent of 367 patients maintained freedom from acute symptom exacerbations at scheduled evaluations up to Week 148. Among patients with a shorter duration of disease and moderate baseline severity, the response rates for HiSCR90 and HiSCR100 were recorded at 74.1 percent and 62.1 percent, respectively.



UCB emphasized that these findings advocate for earlier treatment intervention, with Chief Medical Officer Donatello Crocetta underscoring the sustained efficacy observed across various patient subgroups.



UCBJY is currently trading at $145.04 up $0.85 or 0.59 percent on the OTC Markets.



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