T-Mobile International AG: T-Mobile's Hometown Grants Top $21.5M, Empowering 475 Small Towns Nationwide

America's Best Network welcomes 25 new recipients as T-Mobile's support for local projects enters its final stretch toward 500 towns

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) today announced the latest 25 Hometown Grants recipients, including, for the first time, a town in North Dakota. With the latest and second-to-last round, T-Mobile has invested more than $21.5 million in grants to 475 small towns and rural communities across 49 states and Puerto Rico over the last four years.

Since Hometown Grants started in April 2021, the program has impacted 2.8 million people and created nearly 2,700 jobs. With up to $50,000 awarded per town, communities have used the funding on projects that strengthen communities and improve lives, with this round including a new STEM initiative for students, a revitalized historic school building and transforming a barn into a community hub.

"Nearly five years ago, we launched this program to invest in small towns with big ideas and help turn local vision into meaningful impact," said Jon Freier, Chief Operating Officer, T-Mobile. "Across 475 communities, thousands have come together to create positive change, contributing nearly 300,000 volunteer hours and proving what's possible when heart and community pride lead the way."

Here are the next 25 Hometown Grant recipients and their projects:

Pine Bluff, Ark.: Install the Blues Junction Monument, a 20-foot landmark featuring artistic design, a commemorative granite marker highlighting local blues history, a QR-code digital soundscape, and a reflective bench celebrating the musical traditions of Pine Bluff and the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway.

Texarkana, Ark.: Remodel nonprofit We Are Washington's community library space by upgrading lighting, furnishings, technology and literacy resources to inspire curiosity, increase access and reading engagement among youth.

Chino Valley, Ariz.: Construct an 18-hole disc golf course at Old Home Manor, creating a recreational destination that supports youth wellness and placemaking in a rural community.

Nogales, Ariz.: Revitalize a long-underutilized building on historic Morley Avenue in Downtown Nogales into a welcoming, bilingual, community-led legal advocacy center, strengthening access for underserved residents.

Eureka, Calif.: Upgrade sound, lighting and production equipment at the historic 1939 Streamline Moderne designed Eureka Theater, providing an inclusive community hub for film, music and cultural events.

Needles, Calif.: Construct a Route 66 themed novelty drive through arch, celebrating the city's historic Route 66 heritage while supporting downtown revitalization and enhancing visitor experience.

Henderson, Ky.: Replace the playground surface at Central Park with poured-in-place rubber, enhancing safety and providing a welcoming community gathering space.

Scandia, Minn.: Transform a historic tankhouse barn into a lively community hub for performances, classes, and local history, drawing guests from the surrounding St. Croix Valley and helping revitalize Scandia's Village Center through tourism.

Nettleton, Miss.: Construct a public tennis court, providing a safe space for youth recreation, school athletics and promoting healthy lifestyles.

West Point, Miss.: Install a permanent sound system and storage cabinets at Black Prairie Blues Museum, providing reliable sound for concerts and events and a designated storage space for rotating displays and artifacts.

Mandan, N.D.: Transform a reimagined site into a dedicated gathering space for families residing in the 3rd Street Corridor, strengthening community connections.

Peterborough, N.H.: Build the Farm-to-Table Campus, providing a permanent, accessible hub for hands-on learning in sustainable agriculture, cooking and environmental stewardship.

Farmington, N.M.: Createa vibrant, outdoor food space with cold storage units, picnic tables, outdoor counters and raised garden beds, expanding access to healthy food, supporting local farmers and providing a welcoming gathering and entrepreneurial learning space for San Juan County residents.

Grants, N.M.: Revitalize River Walk Park's ramada and amphitheater area to host free, family-friendly movies, music and live theatre events, foster civic pride, encourage local engagement and support downtown revitalization efforts.

Lima, Ohio: Renovate the existing Mizpah Community Center, updating equipment in classrooms, the laundry room, and kitchen to further support the center's community members.

Ashland, Ore.: Transform a public space in downtown Ashland into an immersive storytelling destination that pairs a John Pugh Trompe L'oeil mural with interactive AI to connect residents and visitors to the city's rich history.

Stroudsburg, Pa.: Revitalize a historic school building into a vibrant community hub where families and children can access essential resources for education, health and employment.

Bristol, Tenn.: Expand access to brand new free books, Wi-Fi and educational resources to underserved communities in Appalachia, with the addition of a traveling book mobile, serving as a literacy hub and mobile community center, promoting learning, digital inclusion and community connection.

Loudon, Tenn: Improve the Public Library at Tellico Village drainage system to prevent future water damage to the building due to flooding, ensuring that the library can continue to serve the community.

Rio Grande City, Texas : Launch the renovation of the Hope and Help Center of Starr County, to enhance facilities and expand access to essential services for families across Starr County.

Rocky Mount, Va .: Purchase and install 12 AEDs and 10 all-weather protective enclosures at high-traffic county parks to enhance rapid access to life-saving defibrillation and improve emergency response outcomes.

Charlotte, Vt .: Enhance the safety and accessibility of the Charlotte Public Library through needed upgrades, including the installation of a generator and water-filling station, to ensure the library can continue to serve as a community hub and gathering space during weather-related emergencies.

Langley, Wash.: Renovate the second level of nonprofit Good Cheer's Langley Thrift Store into a vibrant, multi-purpose community hub, combining flexible gathering spaces and co-working stations, to foster creativity, collaboration and stronger community relationships.

Manitowoc, Wis.: Reinvigorate Red Arrow Park through improved access to the beach and Lake Michigan while creating a one-of-a-kind public space focused on inclusivity and community pride.

Wausau, Wis.: Launch a hands-on STEM initiative at the Children's Imaginarium designed to connect young learners to real-world career pathways and create a program that fosters early awareness, sparks curiosity, builds foundational skills, inspires the next generation and strengthens the future workforce.

Final Opportunity to Apply for Hometown Grants

With just one more round of Hometown Grants left, now is the last chance to apply, as T-Mobile heads toward its goal of 500 towns. Eligible towns in the U.S. or Puerto Rico with a population of less than 50,000 can apply by March 31 at www.t-mobile.com/hometowngrants.

To select recipients, T-Mobile teams up with Main Street America, a nonprofit organization that works to advance shared prosperity, create resilient economies and improve quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation. Grant applications are reviewed based on their level of detail, community impact, feasibility and other considerations.

"Since 2021, the T-Mobile Hometown Grants program has been a catalyst for powerful change in communities across the country," said Erin Barnes, President and CEO of Main Street America. "With more than 2.8 million lives impacted across 475 communities, we've watched small towns and Main Street leaders with big ideas turn funding into lasting results. As we head into the final round, we're proud to stand alongside these towns and help carry this legacy forward."

T-Mobile's Commitment to Small Towns

As America's Best Network, T-Mobile is all about keeping small towns and rural areas connected through meaningful investments that make a difference. From Hometown Grants to Project 10Million to Friday Night 5G Lights, T-Mobile is fueling growth in places that need it most.

T-Mobile Home Internet, T-Mobile Business Internet and T-Mobile Fiber also bring broadband to small towns, delivering fast and reliable broadband options to rural communities, while T-Satellite with Starlink helps keep people connected nearly everywhere they can see the sky.

Together, these initiatives show the scale of T-Mobile's commitment to connecting people, powering small towns and helping communities of every size thrive.

To see how Hometown Grants are creating change, visit here.

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About Main Street America

Main Street America leads a collaborative movement with partners and grassroots leaders that advances shared prosperity, creates resilient economies, and improves quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts across the country.

For more than 40 years, Main Street America has helped to build economic power in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts through our signature Main Street Approach framework. Founded as the National Main Street Center in 1980, Main Street America has helped to generate over $115.27 billion in local reinvestment, rehab 345,801 buildings, create 815,894 new jobs, and start 181,647 new businesses in over 2,000 communities. Learn more about Main Street America here.

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About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile's unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/t%e2%80%91mobiles-hometown-grants-top-21.5m-empowering-475-small-towns-nationwide-1152745