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WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 09:07
28,600 Euro
+0,35 % +0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,35029,20022:56
Dow Jones News
27.03.2026 22:33 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2025

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2025 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2025 
27-March-2026 / 21:58 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 

availability of the 
 
2025 universal registration document 

Paris, March 27, 2026 

Kaufman & Broad filed its 2025 Universal Registration Document 

Kaufman & Broad, an urban developer and assembler, filled its 2025 Universal Registration Document, with the Autorité  
des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 27, 2026. 

The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA 
(17, quai Président Paul Doumer 92400 Courbevoie France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and 
the AMF (www.amf-france.org). 

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular: 

 -- The annual financial report; 
 -- The Board of Directors management report of the Company; 
 -- The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governance; 
 -- The sustainability report; 
 -- The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held 
 -- on May, 5, 2026; 
 -- The fees of the statutory auditors. 
  
 
Next regular publication date: 

 -- April, 15, 2026 Publication of results for the first quarter of 2026 
 -- May, 5, 2026: Annual General Meeting. 

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
 
As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities 
and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of 
experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and 
seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. 
 
The group's employees share the conviction that Building is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living 
together, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by 
reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and use every day. 
 
All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and innovate to 
create a more virtuous city. 

For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche - 01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com 
 
Press relations 
 
Primatice: Thomas de Climens - 06 78 12 97 95 / thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI - 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: CP_de_mise_à_disposition_DEU2025 UK_VF

2299676 27-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2299676&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2026 16:58 ET (20:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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