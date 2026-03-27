

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The recent report from Anthropic has exerted downward pressure on cybersecurity stocks, stemming from revelations that the company is testing a highly advanced AI model known as Mythos, which possesses sophisticated cyber capabilities and associated security concerns.



The report indicates that the Mythos model represents Anthropic's most powerful system to date, prompting the company to implement a phased release due to apprehensions regarding its potential misuse in cybersecurity scenarios.



The resulting selloff adversely impacted major cybersecurity firms; both CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks experienced significant declines, while Zscaler, SentinelOne, Tenable, and Okta also reported considerable losses.



Moreover, the broader cybersecurity sector was affected, with the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF declining by approximately 3 percent.



Investors have become increasingly concerned that the rapid advancements in AI technology may enable more sophisticated cyberattacks and diminish the demand for conventional security tools, particularly as AI systems enhance automated coding and the execution of threats.



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