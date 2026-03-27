

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX has positively impacted U.S. space-related stocks following reports indicating that the company may file for an initial public offering within a matter of days, which could potentially value the enterprise at approximately $1.75 trillion.



The anticipated listing could generate over $75 billion, positioning it as one of the largest stock market debuts in history, should it materialize.



Shares of Rocket Lab and Firefly Aerospace experienced an increase exceeding 10 percent, while Intuitive Machines, Planet Labs, Sidus Space, and AST SpaceMobile also recorded significant gains.



Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has evolved into a prominent aerospace contractor, facilitating rocket launches, satellite services, and engaging in government space contracts.



Additionally, the company oversees Starlink, whose global broadband network has emerged as a significant growth engine for the organization.



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