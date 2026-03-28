Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") announces changes to its board of directors (the "Board").

Effective immediately, Mr. Raj Chowdry and Mr. Frank Cordova have been appointed to the Board. Mr. Chowdry was one of the founding directors of America Mineral Fields Inc. which changed its name to Adastra Minerals Inc. before its acquisition in 2006 by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Mr. Cordova has a long history of public service in Mexico including as the former Secretary of Security for the State of Sinaloa.



Mr. Chowdhry was also the founding director, Chairman and CEO of;

International Thunderbird Gaming Inc. - Casino Gaming operations.

- Casino Gaming operations. Axion Communications Inc. - Internet operations.

- Internet operations. Sandfire Resources America Inc. - advancing the Black Butte Copper Project- Final Mine Operating Permit Granted prior to name change from Tintina Resources Inc.

- advancing the Black Butte Copper Project- Final Mine Operating Permit Granted prior to name change from Tintina Resources Inc. Valhalla Metals Inc. - name changed from Solidus Gold Inc. - Gold exploration.

name changed from Solidus Gold Inc. - Gold exploration. Camphor Ventures Inc. ("Camphor") - Diamond exploration & mining / production.

("Camphor") - Diamond exploration & mining / production. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province") (Founding Director) - Diamond exploration & mining / production. Camphor and Mountain Province entered into a business combination in 2007 to unify their existing joint venture with De Beers Canada, leading to commencement of diamond production in Canada in 2016.

Mr. Chowdhry, a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) received a Bachelor of Commerce (B. Comm.) degree from The University of British Columbia ("UBC"), Canada and his designation as a Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia, Canada. Mr. Chowdry will chair the audit committee.

Mr. Cordova has an extensive career in the Mexican government for over 22 years. He has acted as the Secretary of Security as well as the Secretary of Tourism for the State of Sinaloa. Mr. Cordova has been a director of several private, public, international and Mexican companies including Timmins Gold Corp., a Mexican gold producer. Frank received his doctorate in law from Arizona State University in 1992.

The Company would like to thank outgoing directors Michael G. Thomson and Patrick Elliott for their contributions to the Company.

"I would like to welcome Messrs. Chowdry and Cordova to the Board of Regency. We are glad to have such qualified and experienced directors join the Company at this stage of its development. We extend our thanks to Messrs. Thomson and Elliott for their contributions during their time with the Company. We wish them well in their future endeavours," said Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO and Director of the Company.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290323

Source: Regency Silver Corp.