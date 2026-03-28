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WKN: A2N7WQ | ISIN: US88034P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: 63TA
Tradegate
27.03.26 | 18:23
8,250 Euro
+0,61 % +0,050
Branche
Medien
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ADR 5-Tage-Chart
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8,1508,30013:04
8,2508,30027.03.
PR Newswire
28.03.2026 15:24 Uhr
145 Leser
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Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): Sales of Jay Chou's "Children of the Sun" have exceeded 100 million RMB, as Tencent Music Entertainment Group Drives Global Rollout

The album features 13 tracks, including 12 newly composed songs and a bonus track, "Christmas Star," created for fans, marking his most extensive tracklist to date. Blending diverse styles such as classical, Chinese-style music, romantic ballads, and Western rap, the album also includes a song dedicated to his youngest daughter, Jacinda.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group supported the release with an integrated online and offline campaign. Online, QQ Music launched teaser content, pre-orders, and interactive fan activations such as the "Heart Puzzle" and "Surprise Lucky Bag." Fans who purchase the digital album gain access to exclusive digital perks, including customized profile themes and premium account IDs, while those who buy the SVIP Limited Bundles will receive officially licensed merchandise meticulously designed by JVR Music, including NFC collector's cards, physical lyric cards, and a physical medal, seamlessly blending technology with ritual, creating high-value exclusive memorabilia with high collection value.

Offline, Tencent Music Entertainment Group activated themed installations in 48 cities across China, covering 74 landmark locations, including drone light shows and other fan engagement activities. The campaign will also extend internationally, with large-format digital billboards set to appear in New York's Times Square and major commercial districts across China, inviting global audiences to engage with the album launch.

As long-term strategic partners, Tencent Music and JVR Music released Jay Chou's first digital album "Aiyo, Not Bad" in 2014, and "Greatest Works of Art" in 2022-a work that set a record as an "Epic Hall of Fame Album." Through the combination of exclusive distribution and coordinated promotional initiatives, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has further accelerated the global rollout of Jay Chou's new album, deepening its connection with fans around the world.

In recent years, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has expanded its music rights ecosystem, spanning premium global content and diverse audiences, enabling high-quality music to reach listeners worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2944829/photo_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sales-of-jay-chous-children-of-the-sun-have-exceeded-100-million-rmb-as-tencent-music-entertainment-group-drives-global-rollout-302727903.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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