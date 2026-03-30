Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC), through its Swiss branch Government Services Division, is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with Trade Technologies, the leading provider of trade finance automation, connectivity and transaction management services. This collaboration is a significant step toward reducing the complexities of international trade operations, particularly in regions where regulatory and inspection controls remain stringent.

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Addressing Critical Trade Finance Challenges

The agreement comes at a pivotal time for global trade. Letters of Credit (LCs) continue to serve as essential instruments in international commerce, particularly across the Middle East and Africa, where counterparty risk, foreign exchange controls, sanctions exposure, and regulatory oversight face ongoing challenges.

In many LC transactions, conformity-assessment documents -such as Certificates of Inspection, Certificates of Conformity, or Inspection Reports- are required as part of the documentation package. These documents must be issued prior to export and be verified to ensure LC compliance, which often creates delays and adds operational complexity. The collaboration between Bureau Veritas and Trade Technologies streamlines this process by linking inspection and conformity assessments directly to the trade-finance workflow, enabling faster validation and delivery of the required certificates.

Market Outlook and Growth Potential

The documentary trade sector is forecasted to grow at a 3.1% CAGR through 2029, while receivables finance is projected to expand at 4.2% CAGR during the same period. Documentary trade is expected to remain a core component of the trade finance market well into the 2050s, underscoring the enduring relevance of this collaboration. Current high levels of counterparty and geopolitical uncertainty underscore the value of documentary trade to manage risk in cross-border transactions.

Tangible Benefits for Trade Stakeholders

The collaboration between Trade Technologies and Bureau Veritas promises to deliver meaningful improvements:

Enhanced Border Efficiency: More streamlined border processes have already contributed to trade cost reductions of up to 5% over the past decade, with ambitious reforms potentially delivering up to 12 percentage points in additional savings.

Reduced Uncertainty: By combining Trade Technologies' digital trade expertise with Bureau Veritas' deep international trade experience, this collaboration is expected to help exporters, importers, and traders reduce uncertainty and improve visibility.

Compliance Assurance: The collaboration ensures that applicable standards and/or contractual obligations are met before goods move across borders, strengthening compliance with inspection and conformity requirements.

A Practical Alignment

This strategic collaboration reflects a practical alignment between Trade Technologies, industry-leading digital trade processes and Bureau Veritas' global network of testing, conformity and inspection experts, enabling better coordination of financial, documentary, and regulatory workflows across global trade corridors.

"Our Certificates of Conformity and Inspection have long served as essential gatekeepers in global supply chains, confirming that goods meet applicable standards before they cross borders", said Stéphanie Peyrot, Government Services Director for Central Southeast Europe "Through this collaboration with Trade Technologies, we're now able to integrate these critical documents directly into the trade finance workflow. This means faster processing, greater transparency, and reduced risk for all parties, from exporters and importers to banks and customs authorities. It's about making compliance work for trade, not against it.

"Bureau Veritas is an important player for vital documents and data to provide certainty of prompt payment under trade finance instruments", said Kirk Lundburg, CEO of Trade Technologies"This collaboration simplifies our communication with Bureau Veritas and reduces the time for delivering key data and documents necessary to get our customers paid for their export transactions. We are delighted to partner with Bureau Veritas to reduce risk and complexity for our shared customers.

About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

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About Trade Technologies:

Trade Technologies is the leading provider of trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management services. Established in 1999, the Company has processed almost USD 195 billion in successful trade transactions for thousands of Exporters. Trade Technologies' innovative solutions, including TradeSharp and TradeBridge API, automate and digitize the creation, management, and delivery of documents and data between Corporates, Banks and Buyers. With a global presence in 16 offices across Asia, EMEA and North America, the Company offers a unique blend of technology and expert trade services that optimize transaction processing, enhance cash flow, and provide end-to-end visibility. Clients benefit from faster, more reliable payments and reduced costs.

www.tradetechnologies.com

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Contacts:

ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS

Laurent Brunelle

+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09

laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com

Colin Verbrugghe

+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80

colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com

Romain Gorge

romain.gorge@bureauveritas.com

Inès Lagoutte

ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

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Claudia Strasserra

+39 340 3817265

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