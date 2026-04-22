

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA), a French company specializing in testing, inspection and certification, Wednesday reported lower first quarter revenue compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company updated its outlook based on complex geopolitics and an uncertain macro environment shaping 2026.



Quarterly revenue decreased 0.8 percent to 1547 million euro from 1558.7 million euro of the same period last year.



The company now expects Mid-single-digit organic revenue growth as opposed to the previous expectation of mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth.



Currently, BVI shares are trading at 25.52 EUR down 10.24% on the Paris Stock Exchange



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