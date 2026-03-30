Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar donates 100 000 euros to Tampere University to accelerate the development of strategic technology areas

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 MARCH 2026 AT 9.00 (EEST)



Kalmar donates 100 000 euros to Tampere University to accelerate the development of strategic technology areas

Kalmar Corporation, a forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services, is strengthening its long-term strategic cooperation with Tampere University through a EUR 100,000 donation. This donation will accelerate the development of key technology areas vital for sustainable innovations, specifically focusing on electrification, automation, AI, and digitalisation.

Tommi Pettersson, SVP, Strategy, Sustainability & Technology, Kalmar: "For Kalmar, this donation is an investment in the future. We aim to accelerate the development of our strategic technology areas while deepening our collaboration with Tampere University in national and international research projects. This partnership also provides excellent opportunities to attract new talents and expertise. Our Innovation Centre in Tampere is a key development hub for these strategic areas, which are also strongly represented in the university's research and education."

Keijo Hämäläinen, President, Tampere University: "We highly appreciate Kalmar's commitment to strengthening research and innovation together with Tampere University. This donation deepens our partnership and supports us in advancing key technological fields that are essential for the future of industry and society."

The decision on the donation was made by the Kalmar's Board of Directors based on the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2025.



Further information for the press:

Tommi Pettersson, SVP, Strategy, Sustainability & Technology, Kalmar, tommi.pettersson@kalmarglobal.com, tel. +358407556135

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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