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WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 17:12
116,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,00114,0008:45
113,00114,0008:15
ACCESS Newswire
30.03.2026 08:14 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - March 30

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / The Company announces that on 27 March 2026 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 17 February 2026, as announced on 17 February 2026.

Date of purchase:

27 March 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

46,000

Lowest price paid per share:

$ 129.4500

Highest price paid per share:

$ 131.1000

Average price paid per share:

$ 130.3164

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 150,345,674 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 5,431,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5291Y_1-2026-3-27.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Kate Carpenter (+44 (0) 7825 655 702); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Neil Maidment (+44 (0)7970 668 250); Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares-march-30-1152926

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.