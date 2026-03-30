

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Economic sentiment from the euro area and flash inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes retail sales data for February. Sales are forecast to grow 3.8 percent on a yearly basis after rising 4 percent in January.



In the meantime, producer prices from Austria and economic sentiment from Turkey are due.



At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is set to release UK mortgage approvals for February. The number of mortgages approved in February is forecast to rise to 61,000 from 60,000 in January.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey results. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to fall to 96.5 in March from 98.3 in February.



At 8.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis releases flash consumer and harmonized index for March.



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