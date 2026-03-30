Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H0) ("PreveCeutical" or the "Company"), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Raj S. Pruthi, MD, MHA, FACS, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Pruthi is an accomplished physician-scientist and executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning academic medicine, global pharmaceutical leadership, and biotechnology innovation. In his new role, he will contribute to shaping the Company's clinical development strategy and advancing key initiatives, including its Sol-gel program, Nature Identical peptide platform, non-addictive pain management therapies, and dopamine-based treatments targeting Parkinson's disease.

Bringing extensive experience in clinical trial design, regulatory strategy, and organizational leadership, Dr. Pruthi has worked closely with global regulatory agencies such as the FDA and EMA and has been actively involved in capital markets initiatives. He currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a position he has held since June 2025. There, he leads development of the NDV-011 bladder cancer program, including a Phase 2 study and preparations for a global Phase 3 registrational trial expected to commence in early 2026. His responsibilities have included stakeholder engagement, trial execution, and collaboration with investors and regulatory authorities. He also played a central role in financing efforts that generated over $100 million through a public offering and an additional $160 million via a PIPE transaction.

From 2022 to 2024, he held senior leadership roles in oncology at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Janssen), where he contributed to late-stage clinical development, including multiple Phase 3 trials and regulatory submissions. His work supported approvals from both the FDA and EMA, including the approval of TAR-200 in 2025 for certain bladder cancer patients. He also incorporated patient-reported outcomes and digital health tools into clinical study designs.

Before transitioning to industry, Dr. Pruthi spent over two decades in academia, serving as a tenured professor and Chair of Urology at leading institutions such as the University of California, San Francisco and the University of North Carolina. He is recognized for pioneering robotic surgical techniques and has shared his expertise internationally. His academic record includes more than 220 peer-reviewed publications, numerous book chapters, and hundreds of scientific presentations, along with leadership roles in national clinical guideline development.

Dr. Pruthi received his medical degree from Duke University, completed his surgical and urology training at Stanford University, and earned a Master of Health Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is board-certified in urology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

"I am excited to join PreveCeutical at an important stage of its evolution," said Dr. Pruthi. "The Company's commitment to developing innovative therapies based on natural and nature-identical compounds aligns closely with my professional interests. I look forward to working with the team to advance its clinical programs and address significant unmet medical needs."

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO of PreveCeutical, added: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Pruthi to our Board. His extensive experience in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline. His expertise strengthens our ability to deliver innovative therapies and achieve meaningful progress across our programs."

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, including, without limitation, the continued research interests of PreveCeutical, PreveCeutical's anticipated business plans, and its prospects of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "schedules", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding PreveCeutical, including expected growth, results of operations, including PreveCeutical's research and development activities, performance, industry trends, growth opportunities, that PreveCeutical will be granted requisite expedited approvals by world health, retain and attract qualified research personnel and obtain and/or maintain the necessary intellectual property rights needed to carry out future business activities.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to: complexities and delays in connection with research and development activities and the actual results of research and development activities; the ability of PreveCeutical to, among other things, protect its respective intellectual property, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities and obtaining expedited requisite approvals from world health agencies; and the ability of PreveCeutical to commercialize products, pursue business partnerships, complete their research programs as planned, and obtain the financing required to carry out their planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry may also adversely affect the future results or performance of PreveCeutical. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, PreveCeutical assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although PreveCeutical believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by PreveCeutical from time-to-time. These reports and PreveCeutical's filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Any link in this press release to external information or other resources is provided for reference only, and such information or resources might change from time to time, and may include forward-looking statements as described above, and are subject to the above disclaimers under this heading forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

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Source: PreveCeutical Medical Inc.