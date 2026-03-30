TGS ASA: TGS Announces AWS as its Preferred Cloud Provider

OSLO, Norway (30 March 2026) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced a multi-year strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). TGS has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider, leveraging AWS high-performance computing (HPC) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to build solutions that will transform how the energy industry explores and extracts resources. This collaboration is designed to create a foundational shift in geoscience, dramatically accelerating time-to-insight and reducing exploration uncertainty for TGS' customers.

TGS is accelerating its AI/ML-driven seismic imaging and analytics by building solutions on AWS to surpass current industry performance. This transformation includes the modernization of TGS Imaging AnyWare on AWS and leveraging cloud elasticity to further optimize processing workflows. TGS uses Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) to execute highly parallelized workloads, scaling quickly to millions of CPUs to achieve rapid turnaround times on complex customer deliverables. By leveraging the latest NVIDIA instances and selectively adopting specialized AWS hardware accelerators, TGS enables high-definition seismic imaging, including compute-intensive Elastic Full Waveform Inversion (eFWI), and delivers petabyte-scale multi-client data to customers on demand. These mission-critical solutions are built on a secure, elastic, and resilient multi-region architecture, leveraging the AWS Nitro System to isolate and protect sensitive customer workloads.

"This partnership represents the moment when the power of Generative AI meets the complexity of geoscience," said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS. "By moving TGS Data Verse, the largest subsurface seismic library, and the TGS Imaging AnyWare platform to AWS, we are co-innovating to deliver an exploration-ready atlas of the subsurface. This collaboration translates subsurface data into strategic intelligence with unprecedented scale and speed, marking a fundamental shift that will accelerate prospect generation and create competitive advantages for our customers."

TGS is deploying a multi-modal Subsurface Foundation Model (SFM) built on Amazon Bedrock and powered by Amazon SageMaker HyperPods. This model will simultaneously process diverse data types, to achieve a comprehensive subsurface understanding that has been previously unattainable.

"TGS' selection of AWS as their preferred cloud provider demonstrates how industry leaders are leveraging cloud computing and generative AI to transform energy exploration," said Uwem Ukpong, vice president, AWS Industries. "By combining AWS advanced computing and AI capabilities with TGS' domain expertise and extensive energy data library, energy companies can unlock greater value from seismic data. Additionally, through Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU) Energy Data Integration with TGS, companies across the energy sector can seamlessly integrate data, optimize exploration workflows, reduce risk, and make more confident decisions through intelligent analysis of complex subsurface data."

This new agreement deepens TGS' strong relationship with AWS. TGS has already migrated petabytes of data to the AWS cloud, demonstrating the scale and commitment of this strategic relationship. Leveraging AWS global infrastructure, TGS has successfully delivered advanced projects including eFWI in Brazil using in-country GPU capability, ensuring data sovereignty and low-latency processing for regional operations.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history- Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

Media Contact AWS:

Andrew Grafton

andgraf@amazon.com

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.