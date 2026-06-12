TGS ASA: TGS Prediktor Delivers PowerView Plant SCADA for Scatec's Grootfontein Solar Power Project, South Africa

OSLO, Norway (12 June 2026) - TGS, through its Prediktor division, will deliver its PowerView Plant SCADA solution for Scatec's Grootfontein solar power project in South Africa, supporting reliable operations and centralized monitoring across three large-scale photovoltaic plants.

Located near Ceres and Touws River in the Western Cape, the Grootfontein development consists of three solar plants with a combined capacity of 225 MWAC (273 MWp) connected to the national grid operated by Eskom.

As part of the project, Prediktor PowerView enables real-time monitoring, control and performance management across the entire facility. The platform integrates operational data from plant infrastructure, including inverters, trackers, substations, weather stations and metering systems, to provide a unified operational view.

The system collects and logs high-resolution operational data, supporting both local plant monitoring and centralized reporting across Scatec's asset portfolio. Equipment data is captured at high frequency and aggregated for operational analysis, alarm management and long-term performance tracking.

PowerView's architecture allows operators to efficiently monitor plant performance, analyze production metrics, and manage alarms and events through an integrated web portal and reporting environment. The platform also supports advanced operational reporting, including production analysis, availability tracking and performance ratio calculations to support ongoing asset management.

The Grootfontein SCADA system integrates a wide range of plant equipment through industry-standard communication protocols and supports plant control functions, including inverter operations, tracker control, and substation switching systems, while maintaining secure authentication and full operational traceability.

"Projects like Grootfontein demonstrate how digital infrastructure plays a critical role in scaling renewable energy globally," said Will Ashby, EVP Business Development at TGS. "By providing operators with unified access to operational data and performance insights, solutions like PowerView enable more efficient plant operations and better decision-making across growing renewable portfolios."

By providing centralized visibility into plant operations and equipment performance, the solution supports Scatec's operational teams in maintaining efficient and reliable solar generation while meeting grid and regulatory requirements.





For more information about TGS and its solar software portfolio, visit: prediktor.tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 6.2 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today.

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