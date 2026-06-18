Norwegian-headquartered renewables developer Scatec has started constructing the 120 MW Sidi Bouzid II solar plant in Tunisia after reaching financial close. Total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at €96 million ($110.1 million) and is being financed by a combination of non-recourse debt and equity. Senior lenders for the project are the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development and European Investment Bank, with additional grant funding from the EU Neighbourhood Investment Platform and guarantees from the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus. Scatec signed a power ...

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