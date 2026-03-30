NCC AB: NCC to reinforce nine secondary roads in Norrbotten

NCC has been commissioned by the Swedish Transport Administration to conduct road reinforcement and paving works in Norrbotten County. The measures will increase road load-bearing capacity and improve road standards and accessibility. The order value is approximately SEK 260 million.

The assignment covers nine secondary roads in the municipalities of Överkalix, Kalix, Pajala and Jokkmokk. The work to be carried out by NCC includes milling as well as measures such as stone picking, culvert replacement, roadside ditch drainage, excavation and paving. Much of the milled material will be directly reused in the new paving.

"These are important measures in strengthening northern Sweden's road network, which is heavily trafficked over long distances. By reinforcing the roads and reusing materials, we can upgrade the standard while reducing the climate impact," says Grete Aspelund, Head of NCC Industry.

The contract extends over two years and work will commence in summer 2026. The total order value of the contract is approximately SEK 260 million and it will be registered among orders in the NCC Industry business area in the first quarter of 2026.



For further information, please contact:

Johan Brus, Head of Department, NCC Industry, +46 70 328 73 85, johan.brus@ncc.se

Amelie Winberg, Manager, Media Relations Sweden, NCC, +46 70 221 13 72, amelie.winberg@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.