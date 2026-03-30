

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales decreased for the third straight month in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



Total retail sales, excluding fuel, dropped a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in February, following a 0.1 percent fall in January.



Sales of durables fell 0.9 percent from last month, while those of consumables remained flat. Within durables, information and communication equipment showed 5.3 percent fewer sales, and demand for watches and jewelry declined notably by 7.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth moderated to 2.4 percent in February from 3.9 percent in the previous month.



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