

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales logged a slower growth in February, data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Retail sales increased by adjusted 2.2 percent year-on-year in February but slower than the 3.8 percent rise in January.



Similarly, unadjusted sales advanced 2.0 percent, following January's 3.7 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.1 percent after remaining flat in January. This was the first fall in seven months in February.



Food sales remained unchanged from January, while, non-food sales edged down 0.1 percent, data showed.



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