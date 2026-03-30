

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 6-day high of 183.74 against the euro, a 1-week high of 211.65 against the pound and nearly a 2-week high of 199.75 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 184.16, 212.14 and 200.35, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged up to 159.61 from a early low of 160.25.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to more than 1-month highs of 109.50 and 91.51 from early lows of 109.82 and 91.84, respectively.



The yen advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 114.81 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 115.29.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 181.00 against the euro, 210.00 against the pound, 198.00 against the franc, 156.00 against the greenback, 107.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



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