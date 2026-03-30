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WKN: 880767 | ISIN: SE0000117970 | Ticker-Symbol: NCGB
Stuttgart
30.03.26 | 12:16
18,160 Euro
-1,68 % -0,310
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,11018,23012:42
18,16018,18012:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 10:30 Uhr
19 Leser
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NCC AB: NCC to build sports arena in Fredrikstad, Norway

NCC has been commissioned by Fredrikstad Municipality to construct an ice center and multi-purpose arena in the city. A construction contract has now been signed following completion of the development phase, which was conducted in partnering form. The order value is approximately SEK 580 million.

In spring 2025, NCC and Fredrikstad Municipality entered into a partnership to develop a new multi-purpose sports arena. With the development phase now complete, the parties have signed a construction contract to build Arena Fredrikstad.

"NCC, Fredrikstad Municipality, architects, consultants and future users of the arena have come together at an early stage of the project to develop a modern, future-oriented and flexible facility. This is a great starting point as we enter the construction phase," says Catarina Molén-Runnäs, Head of NCC Building Nordics.

The new arena will feature twin ice rinks and will be eligible to host games in the premier Norwegian ice hockey league. It will also be possible to use the arena for concerts, trade fairs, exhibitions and other major events. Arena Fredrikstad will replace the Municipality's current ice center.

"It was important to involve users in the process to ensure that Arena Fredrikstad is a functional and future-oriented facility. We are now looking forward to realizing the project together with NCC," says Dag Marius Andersen, Project Manager, Fredrikstad Municipality.

Construction will commence in the second quarter of 2026 and the arena is scheduled for completion at the end of 2028.

The order value of about SEK 580 million will be registered in the NCC Building Nordics business area in the first quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations NCC, +46 76 521 61 02, tove.stal@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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