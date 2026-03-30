DHT Holdings, Inc. Strategic Fleet Update

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, March 30, 2026 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) ("DHT" or the "Company") continues its fleet modernization program with two key vessel announcements today.

The Company has taken delivery of the DHT Gazelle, a VLCC newbuilding from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. The vessel, which is the third in a series of four deliveries during the first half of 2026, will commence a five- to seven-year time charter contract with a major oil company.

In its planned fleet renewal, DHT also confirms the delivery of the DHT China (built 2007) to its new owners today.

The fourth and final newbuilding in the Antilope-class is expected in June 2026, aligning with the earlier announced sale and scheduled mid-year delivery of the DHT Bauhinia (built 2007).

The fully funded state-of-the-art newbuildings enhance the Company's earnings power, fleet efficiency, and service offerings.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Norway, Singapore, and India. You may recognize us by our renowned business approach as an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service; our quality ships; our prudent capital structure that promotes staying power through the business cycles; our fleet employment with a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts; our disciplined capital allocation strategy through cash dividends, investments in vessels, debt prepayments and share buybacks; and our transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and corporate governance. For further information please visit www.dhtankers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. When used in this document, words such as "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO

Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935

E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com