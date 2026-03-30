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WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
27.03.26 | 13:19
4,054 Euro
+0,55 % +0,022
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0044,08812:46
4,0544,08012:44
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 12:24 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insiders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") announces that it has received notification on March 29, 2026, regarding the exercise of share options by way of cash settlement, by Robert Jensen, CEO of Paratus Management Norway AS, member of the Board of Directors, and a primary insider (PDMR) of the Company.

For further information, please see the attached mandatory notification of trade for the primary insider.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
baton.haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high -specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insiders,c4328555

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21459/4328555/4014113.pdf

PDMR Form_30.03.2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insiders-302728505.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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