Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI"), dated March 22, 2026, with TEM Consulting International S.A. ("TEM") a leading healthcare logistics and consultancy company based in the Panama, with respect to the distribution of the Company's products.

The LOI marks the Company's strategic expansion into Central America, and once signed, the distribution agreement will ensure TempraMed's VIVI product portfolio to become widely accessible to consumers across brick-and-mortar pharmacies, medical distributors, and medical focused retail channels. The distribution agreement will represent the Company's next step in its expansion strategy across the Americas and globally, adding to its current partnerships in Korea, Turkey, Israel, and Benelux regions. A definitive agreement is expected be signed between the parties in 90 days.

TEM is recognized for import and distribution of high-quality surgical and medical disposables throughout Panama, operating within both the healthcare supply chain and the wider commercial landscape. Through its extensive nationwide reach across hospitals, clinics, and pharmacy networks throughout the country, TEM will ensure the efficient and scalable introduction of TempraMed's product portfolio across the country.

TempraMed has a portfolio of temperature regulated products for many variations of injectable medications and will continue to launch new versions into the market. This partnership will enable healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and patients to access TempraMed's patented technology, designed to maintain medication safety and efficacy in everyday life, travel, and changing climate conditions.

"We are thrilled this potential collaboration with TEM, whose deep expertise in healthcare logistics and omnichannel distribution aligns perfectly with our global growth strategy," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "We are seeing significant demand and a growing need for the products we offer, especially in areas like Central America, where diabetes and obesity are on the rise. Having such partner in Central America marks an important step in our broader expansion Globally. Together with TEM, we look forward to building a long-term partnership that will accelerate access to TempraMed's innovative solutions across America and beyond."

Access in a Growing Market

In Panama, the International Diabetes Foundation estimates 312,800 adults aged 20-79 with diabetes in 2024, equal to 11.1% age-standardized prevalence, rising to 490,800 by 2050. On the weight-management side, the World Obesity Federation shows about 29.9% adult obesity prevalence and roughly 73.9% combined overweight/obesity prevalence. While insulin is available in the public system through Panama's Social Security Fund with monthly spend of $US50-160 (regular/analogue) insulin, GLP-1 use in Panama is largely private-pay/out-of-pocket today with a monthly spend of $US240-400. Given these numbers, the potential market for the Company's products is expected to be in urban, higher-income private-pay patients to begin with.

About TEM Consulting International S.A.

Since 2014, TEM Consulting International S.A. has established itself as a premier Panamanian specialist in the import and distribution of high-quality surgical and medical disposables. With proven expertise in government tenders and as a key partner to Panama's public and private healthcare systems-including the Caja de Seguro Social and Ministerio de Salud-TEM provides extensive nationwide reach across hospitals, clinics, and pharmacy networks throughout the country.

TEM maintains strategic distribution agreements with leading international manufacturers such as Dynarex (a leader in disposable medical supplies), Medline, MedPride, Reach Surgical, Texpol, IHT, and Prim, ensuring a diversified portfolio of trusted global brands. By leveraging Panama City's strategic role as a global logistical gateway and its established distribution network with nationwide delivery capabilities, TEM offers a high-value platform for international suppliers to successfully enter, scale rapidly, and access proven demand within the growing Latin American healthcare market.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected signing of a definitive distribution agreement with TEM within 90 days; the anticipated scope and effectiveness of the distribution arrangement in Panama; the Company's ability to expand its product distribution across Central America and globally; the expected demand for the Company's products in Panama and the broader Central American market; the Company's plans to build a long-term partnership with TEM; and the Company's ability to accelerate access to its products across the Americas and beyond.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that the LOI will result in a definitive agreement on acceptable terms; that TEM will have the capacity and resources to effectively distribute the Company's products in Panama; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to support the distribution arrangement; that regulatory and import requirements in Panama will not materially impede distribution; and that market conditions in Panama and Central America will support demand for the Company's products.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to risks associated with entering new geographic markets, including Panama; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; changes in regulatory requirements or government policy; the ability to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement with TEM on acceptable terms; competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication storage; risks related to regulatory, import, and distribution requirements in Panama; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.