Total revenue of $203.8 million, a 5% increase year-over-year

Recurring revenue 1 of $57.8 million, a 50% increase year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $37.9 million, a 22% increase year-over-year

Received $2.7 million of distributions from Tiny Fund I

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 2.4x2, a reduction from 3.0x in Q4 2024

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, announced the financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 ("Q4 2025" and "FY2025", respectively) today. Currency amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 2025 Highlights

On October 1, 2025, the Company completed the graduation of its Class A common shares (the "Common Shares") and Common Share purchase warrants expiring on April 9, 2027 (the "Graduation") from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). Immediately prior to the Graduation, the Company consolidated its Common Shares on the basis of eight (8) pre-consolidation Common Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Common Share ("the Consolidation").

Revenue of $51.7 million, an increase of $4.1 million or 9% compared to Q4 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $9.8 million compared to $10.1 million in Q4 2024, representing a 2% decrease.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA of 2.4x, a decrease from 3.0x in Q4 2024. Significant improvement in Free Cash Flow 1 has allowed the Company to continue its commitment to reducing leverage.

Serato had a strong end to the year with unique users achieving an all-time high. Serato also released Slab, their first MIDI Pad Controller for Serato Studio, in collaboration with Alpha Theta.

Metalab continued to cement its position as a global leader in digital product design, delivering work for high-profile clients including Interpositive and Ben Affleck's AI venture, which was recently acquired by Netflix. In Q1 2026, they were also named 7 th on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Design Companies of 2026.

Letterboxd reached 26.1 million total users, up 47% from Q4 2024 and 146% since the date of acquisition. In Q1 2026, Letterboxd was also named number three on Fast Company's list of the Most Innovative Companies in Social Media for 2026.

The Company implemented a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") pursuant to which the Company may purchase for cancellation, through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems, up to 1,470,716 Common Shares during the twelve (12) month period commencing on October 1, 2025. As of the date of this press release, a total of 113,488 Common Shares have been purchased by the Company through the NCIB at prices ranging from $6.67 to $10.00 per Common Share.

Management Commentary

2025 was a transformative year for Tiny. We completed the acquisition of Serato, graduated our listing to the TSX, and delivered strong improvements across our key financial priorities. Adjusted EBITDA grew 22%, recurring revenue grew 50%, and we reduced our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio. Serato continued to demonstrate why it is the market leader in DJ software, reaching record monthly users, while delivering strong revenue and subscription growth. The launch of Slab in collaboration with Alpha Theta, new Spotify and Apple Music integrations, and the continued integration of AI capabilities into its products all reinforce the platform's momentum heading into 2026.

Across our portfolio, we are increasingly focused on sharing operational best practices and leveraging our large set of proprietary data assets within our companies to create new revenue streams. During the quarter, we repurchased 113,488 Common Shares under our NCIB, reflecting our view that Tiny's shares are currently undervalued. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, balancing organic reinvestment, debt reduction, share repurchases, and acquisitions to continue compounding value for shareholders over the long term.

2025 Annual Financial Results





For the years ended December 31,





2025



2024

Revenue

203,753,802



194,232,353

Operating loss

(13,893,176 )

(15,777,222 ) Net loss

(33,793,802 )

(47,559,499 ) EBITDA (negative)(1)

17,816,008



(3,350,988 ) EBITDA %(1)

9 %



(2) %

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

37,928,694



31,005,912

Adjusted EBITDA %(1)

19 %



16 %

Recurring revenue(1)

57,817,408



38,665,385

Recurring revenue %(1)

28 %



20 %

Cash provided by operating activities

32,393,806



19,901,895

Free cash flow/(deficit)(1)

25,342,921



9,345,658

Adjusted free cash flow post debt servicing(1)

24,427,377



8,985,904

Basic loss per share(2)

(1.24 )

(2.12 ) Diluted loss per share(2)

(1.24 )

(2.12 ) Free cash flow per share(1)(2)(3)

0.93



0.41

Adjusted free cash flow per share(1)(2)(3)

0.90



0.39













December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024

Total assets

464,980,329



350,529,798

Investment in Tiny Fund I LP

44,726,952



38,177,751

Total liabilities

239,009,430



168,459,250

Non-current financial liabilities

184,912,614



106,934,158

Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for further information. As a result of the Consolidation, all amounts have been retrospectively disclosed on a post-Consolidation basis. Free Cash Flow per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow per Share includes the non-controlling interests portion and is not based on the amount attributable to shareholders.



Revenue in FY2025 was $203.8 million, an increase of $9.5 million or 5% compared to FY2024. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of a 66% interest in Serato, completed May 12, 2025 (the "Serato Acquisition") and growth within the Digital Service's segment. When adjusting for the 2025 and 2024 dispositions of the Company's interest in Tiny Boards Limited Partnership ("WeWorkRemotely"), Frosty Studio Ltd. ("Frosty") and 8020 Design Ltd. ("8020"), pro-forma revenue increased 12% 1 compared to FY2024.

Recurring revenue 3 in FY2025 was $57.8 million, an increase of $19.2 million or 50% compared to FY2024. The increase primarily reflects the positive impact of the Serato Acquisition, which has a 66% recurring revenue base. Recurring revenue increased to 28% of total revenue, compared to 20% in FY2024.

EBITDA 1 was $17.8 million in FY2025, an increase of $21.2 million compared to $(3.4) million in FY2024. The increase was primarily driven by the Serato Acquisition, a gain on the sale of WeWorkRemotely, one-time license income, and foreign exchange fluctuations on the Company's U.S.-denominated debt facilities. These factors were partially offset by goodwill impairment in the Software and Apps segment, lower Creative Platform revenue, and losses arising from changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and financial instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA 4 in FY2025 was $37.9 million compared to $31.0 million in FY2024, representing an increase of 22%. The improvement demonstrates the Company's ongoing focus on increasing profitability through growth and cost discipline, along with positive contributions from the Serato Acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA does not include the gain on the sale of WeWorkRemotely or one-time license income.

Cash on hand on December 31, 2025 was $29.3 million compared to $22.9 million on December 31, 2024.

Total debt outstanding, excluding the secured convertible debentures due on May 12, 2030 (the "Convertible Debentures"), on December 31, 2025 was $98.7 million compared to $116.9 million on December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the Convertible Debentures had a face value of $36.1 million, which refers to the principal amount owing at maturity, excluding the impact of any unamortized discount, premium, or issuance costs. Total debt including the face value of the Convertible Debentures was $134.8 million at December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 15%.

In FY2025, the Company repaid a total of $34.1 million (FY 2024: $37.5 million) of debt, demonstrating Tiny's commitment to effectively using its increasing cash flow to lower its leverage following the Serato Acquisition.

Cash flow from operations in FY2025 was $32.4 million, compared to $19.9 million in FY2024. This reflects the Company's continued focus on driving increased cash flow in its portfolio and the positive contributions from the Serato Acquisition.

Free Cash Flow 1 in FY2025 was $25.3 million compared to $9.3 million in FY2024. Free Cash Flow improved as a result of the Serato Acquisition, focus on working capital management, and overall growth in the profitability of the business.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Post Debt Servicing 1 in FY2025 was $24.4 million compared to $9.0 million in FY2024.

Net loss in FY2025 was $33.8 million compared to net loss of $47.6 million in FY2024, a decrease of $13.8 million or 29%. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Serato Acquisition, a gain on the sale of WeWorkRemotely, one-time license income, and foreign exchange fluctuations on the Company's U.S.-denominated debt facilities. These items were partially offset by an impairment charge in the Software and Apps segment, lower Creative Platform revenue, losses resulting from changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and financial instruments, and increased depreciation and amortization associated with intangible assets acquired as part of the Serato Acquisition.

Total assets on December 31, 2025 were $465.0 million compared to $350.5 million on December 31, 2024. The increase is mainly in intangible assets and goodwill as part of the Serato Acquisition.

Tiny Fund I Performance

Tiny Fund generated combined unaudited revenue of $71.7 million (USD$51.3 million) in FY2025 compared to $66.2 million (USD$48.3 million) in FY2024. This increase was primarily attributable to continued revenue growth at Letterboxd across subscriptions, advertising, and partnerships, together with an increase in both AeroPress and Mateina. These gains were partially offset by a decline at Abstract, which is consistent with our investment thesis. Tiny's consolidated financial results do not include the aggregate revenues, expenses and profits of Tiny Fund's individual investments.

In 2025, Tiny increased its interest from 20.34% to 21.38% of Tiny Fund through the purchase of limited partnership units from existing LP holders, representing $2.1 million (USD$1.5 million) of capital commitments. The Company received distributions of $2.7 million in FY2025.

Based on Tiny's ownership of Tiny Fund, the net asset value of Tiny's interest of the assets of Tiny Fund was $44.7 million (USD$32.6 million) on December 31, 2025 an increase of $6.6 million (17%) from 2024. This was primarily driven by net asset value increases in Letterboxd and Mateina.

Quarterly Conference Call and Business Update

The Company will hold a conference call to provide a business update on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by:

Jordan Taub, CEO

Mike McKenna, CFO

A question & answer session will follow the business update.



Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Time: 8:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers: Canada Local +1 226 828 7575 or Toll-Free +1 833 950 0062

United States Local: +1 404 975 4839 or Toll-Free: +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 919161

This live call is also being webcast and can be accessed by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/209912498.

An archived telephone replay of the call will be available for one week following the call.

Replay Dial-In Numbers: Local: +1 929 458 6194 or Toll-Free: +1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 909180

Financial Statements

Tiny Ltd.'s consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis FY2025 is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing digital products; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance, business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions. This press release includes, among others, forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial profile, Tiny's portion of the net asset value of Tiny Fund I LP, and the future plans of the Company and its subsidiaries. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make various assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: short term liabilities; the failure to integrate acquisitions; entering new markets; funding future acquisitions; the Company's dependence on positive cash flows and its ability to source new financing; management of growth; artificial intelligence; information technology and cyber security; global financial conditions; the Company's ability to maintain its obligations under its credit facilities; interest rates; the Company's ability to enforce claims against sellers; conflicts of interest among the directors and officers of the Company; regulatory risks; foreign jurisdictions; tariffs and the volatility of trade agreements; payment processing; actual or perceived breach of data privacy and security laws; intellectual property; technological changes; internal controls; competition within ecommerce markets; confidential information; reliance on the Shopify platform; reliance on management and key employees; resale of shares; market for securities; legal claims; tax; the requirements of being a public company; and credit exposure. For a more detailed discussion of the Company's risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2026 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains certain non-International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") financial measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS accounting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. These financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed under IFRS and our computation may differ from similarly-named computations as reported by other entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance. The Company believes these measures may be useful supplemental information to assist investors in assessing our operational performance and our ability to generate cash through operations. The non-IFRS measures also provide investors with insight into our decision making as we use these non-IFRS measures to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and prepare annual budgets and forecasts.

Because non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from similarly-named computations as reported by other entities, securities regulations require that non-IFRS measures be clearly defined and qualified, reconciled with their nearest IFRS measure and given no more prominence than the closest IFRS measure.

Non-IFRS measures are not audited. Unless otherwise indicated, the financial information presented in this press release is prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. These non-IFRS measures have important limitations as analytical tools and investors are cautioned not to consider them in isolation or place undue reliance on ratios or percentages calculated using these non-IFRS measures. The non-IFRS financial measures referred to in this press release are further detailed in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the years- ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, which is available at www.tiny.com and under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

NON-IFRS MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





For the three-month periods

ended December 31,



For the years ended December

31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net loss $ (40,895,264 ) $ (27,391,269 ) $ (33,793,802 ) $ (47,559,499 ) Income tax (recovery)/expense

358,218



620,412



(1,731,482 )

(2,043,463 ) Depreciation and amortization

12,209,077



8,893,467



41,230,267



35,321,552

Interest expense

3,274,539



2,412,102



12,111,025



10,930,422

EBITDA

(25,053,430 )

(15,465,288 )

17,816,008



(3,350,988 )















EBITDA Adjustments















Share of (losses)/earnings from unlisted equity investments

(3,783,220 )

344,847



(8,807,068 )

(2,146,089 ) Gain on sale of subsidiary

326,895



103,200



(8,652,723 )

103,200

Gain on sale of intangibles

-



-



-



(1,481,060 ) Fair value (gain)/loss to financial instruments

(255,537 )

(1,569,351 )

285,750



(2,088,843 ) Fair value on contingent consideration

4,597,843



4,215



5,085,017



871,607

Fair value on redemption liability

(1,801,115 )

-



(1,357,281 )

-

Business acquisition costs

17,075



407,171



3,758,149



1,163,534

Share-based compensation

170,014



776,067



2,185,108



2,091,052

Impairment of assets(1)

37,030,380



18,687,379



37,030,380



18,687,379

Foreign exchange

(1,884,346 )

5,917,403



(4,101,766 )

9,878,673

Other (income)/expenses(2)

(623,077 )

332,384



(8,469,536 )

(929,549 ) Severance expenses(3)

745,042



318,264



2,102,649



5,011,331

Non-recurring project costs(4)

-



615



-



1,703,874

Restructuring(5)

22,838



122,946



51,051



489,829

Transactional-related costs(6)

84,499



146,499



572,505



326,445

Other public company costs(7)

240,178



(78,716 )

430,451



341,231

Software implementation costs(8)

-



12,338



-



334,286

Adjusted EBITDA

9,834,039



10,059,973



37,928,694



31,005,912

Impairment of assets includes both impairment of non-financial and financial assets. The Company recognized $35.5 million in impairment of non-financial assets and an impairment of financial assets of $1.5 million. The amounts are disclosed in Note 8 and Note 18, respectively, in the Financial Statements. Other (income)/expenses relates to gain/loss on FX, a one-time license income of $8.2 million received within Q2 2025 and other minor non-operating items. The breakdown is disclosed in Note 17 of the Financial Statements. Severance expenses relate to costs incurred from employee termination benefits as a result of a workforce reduction. These costs are included in the Compensation line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Non-recurring project costs relates to the creation and production of proprietary content and intellectual property. This project-based cost was undertaken to support the Company's strategic growth. These costs are included in the Advertising and Promotion line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Restructuring costs represent expenses related to organizational changes undertaken as the Company evolves as a public company. These costs relate to initiatives to optimize the Company's corporate and operating structure, including leadership changes, workforce realignment, and other reorganization efforts to improve efficiency and support long-term performance. These costs are included in the Professional fees line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Transactional-related costs relate to additional fees incurred in connection with capital raising activities, credit facilities, acquisition-related accounting and realtor fees related to the sale of PPE disclosed in Note 6 of the Financial Statements. These costs are included in the Professional fees line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Other public company costs include non-operating costs incurred in connection with the Company's graduation to the TSX, an internal controls project, and conversion of the Tiny Fund entities to IFRS compliance. These costs are included in the Professional fees line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Software implementation costs relates to fees associated with the configuration or customization of software as a service arrangement. These costs are included in the Professional fees line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss.

EBITDA % and Adjusted EBITDA %



For the three-month periods

ended December 31,

For the years ended December

31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

EBITDA (negative) $ (25,053,430 ) $ (15,465,288 ) $ 17,816,008

$ (3,350,988 ) Revenue

51,700,133



47,596,065



203,753,802



194,232,353

EBITDA %

(48) %



(32) %



9 %



(2) %

















Adjusted EBITDA

9,834,039



10,059,973



37,928,694



31,005,912

Revenue

51,700,133



47,596,065



203,753,802



194,232,353

Adjusted EBITDA %

19 %



21 %



19 %



16 %



Recurring Revenue and Recurring Revenue %



For the three-month periods

ended December 31,

For the years ended December

31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Recurring revenues $ 17,939,111

$ 9,966,563

$ 57,817,408

$ 38,665,385

Non-recurring revenues

33,761,022



37,629,502



145,936,394



155,566,968

Total revenue

51,700,133



47,596,065



203,753,802



194,232,353

















Recurring revenue % of total revenue

35 %



21 %



28 %



20 %



Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share



For the three-month periods

ended December 31,

For the years ended December

31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Cash provided by operating activities $ 5,097,637

$ 13,438,850

$ 32,393,806

$ 19,901,895

Business acquisition costs

17,075



407,171



3,758,149



1,163,534

Interest paid on debt

(3,708,714 )

(2,484,617 )

(10,287,928 )

(11,232,895 ) Capital expenditures

(155,560 )

(91,684 )

(521,106 )

(486,876 ) Free cash flow

1,250,438



11,269,720



25,342,921



9,345,658

Weighted average number of shares outstanding(1)

29,404,590



23,379,733



27,234,512



22,995,154

Free cash flow per share(2)

0.04



0.48



0.93



0.41

As a result of the Share Consolidation on October 1, 2025, all disclosures of Common Shares and per Common Share (or per share) have been retrospectively applied for all periods presented. Free Cash Flow per Share includes the non-controlling interests portion and is not based on the amount attributable to shareholders.



For the three-month periods

ended December 31,

For the years ended December

31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

EBITDA $ (25,053,430 ) $ (15,465,288 ) $ 17,816,008

$ (3,350,988 ) Income taxes recovered/(paid)

(147,289 )

(1,732,231 )

(6,770,463 )

(6,106,597 ) Interest paid on debt

(3,708,714 )

(2,484,617 )

(10,287,928 )

(11,232,895 ) Impairment of non-financial assets(1)

35,538,690



18,688,857



35,538,690



18,688,857

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(2,256,969 )

7,287,519



(5,948,617 )

10,196,573

Non-cash (income)/expenses(2)

1,197,760



(1,418,900 )

(16,113,514 )

(1,054,861 ) Cash received from license income(3)

-



-



8,240,943



-

Business acquisition costs

17,075



407,171



3,758,149



1,163,534

Changes in non-cash working capital

(4,181,124 )

6,078,893



(369,241 )

1,528,911

Capital expenditures

(155,560 )

(91,684 )

(521,106 )

(486,876 ) Free cash flow

1,250,439



11,269,720



25,342,921



9,345,658

Details of impairment of non-financial assets are disclosed in Note 8 of the Financial Statements. Non-cash (income)/expenses relates to specific non-cash items from the cash provided by operating activities. This includes share-based compensation, fair value adjustment to financial instruments, gain on disposal of intangible assets, gain/(loss) on sale of subsidiaries, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration, loss on sale or disposal of assets, share of earnings from unlisted equity investments, bad debts, interest income, and accretion expense. Cash received from license income relates to a one-time payment for the licensing of an entity's trademark for $8.2 million.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Post Debt Servicing and Adjusted Free Cash Flow per Share



For the three-month periods

ended December 31,

For the years ended December

31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Free cash flow $ 1,250,439

$ 11,269,720

$ 25,342,921

$ 9,345,658

Impairment of financial assets(1)

1,491,690



-



1,491,690



-

Non-recurring bad debt expense(2)

-



-



-



833,196

Non-recurring project costs(3)

-



615



-



844,617

Restructuring(4)

22,838



122,946



51,051



489,829

Transactional-related costs(5)

84,499



146,499



572,505



326,445

Other public company costs(6)

240,178



(78,716 )

430,451



877,646

Software implementation costs(7)

-



12,338



-



334,286

Severance expenses(8)

745,042



318,264



2,102,649



4,109,353

Scheduled debt payments(9)

(1,372,420 )

(1,798,274 )

(5,563,890 )

(8,175,126 ) Adjusted free cash flow post debt servicing

2,462,266



9,993,392



24,427,377



8,985,904

Weighted average number of shares outstanding(10)

29,404,590



23,379,733



27,234,512



22,995,154

Adjusted free cash flow per share(10)(11)

0.08



0.43



0.90



0.39

Impairment of financial assets relates to the promissory note write-off disclosed in Note 18 of the Financial Statements. Non-recurring bad debt expense relates to revenue that was recognized in the 2023 fiscal year. Non-recurring project costs relates to the creation and production of proprietary content and intellectual property. This project-based cost was undertaken to support the Company's strategic growth. These costs are included in the Advertising and Promotion line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Restructuring costs represent expenses related to organizational changes undertaken as the Company evolves as a public company. These costs relate to initiatives to optimize the Company's corporate and operating structure, including leadership changes, workforce realignment, and other reorganization efforts to improve efficiency and support long-term performance. These costs are included in the Professional fees line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Transactional-related costs relate to additional fees incurred in connection with capital raising activities, credit facilities, acquisition-related accounting and realtor fees related to the sale of PPE disclosed in Note 6 of the Financial Statements. These costs are included in the Professional fees line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Other public company costs include non-operating costs incurred in connection with the Company's graduation to the TSX, an internal controls project, and conversion of the Tiny Fund entities to IFRS compliance. These costs are included in the Professional fees line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Software implementation costs relates to fees associated with the configuration or customization of software as a service arrangement. These costs are included in the Professional fees line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Severance expenses relate to costs incurred from employee termination benefits as a result of a workforce reduction. These costs are included in the Compensation line on the Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss. Details of the scheduled debt payments are scheduled in Note 12 of the Financial Statements. As a result of the Share Consolidation on October 1, 2025, all disclosures of Common Shares and per Common Share (or per share) have been retrospectively applied for all periods presented. Adjusted Free Cash Flow per Share includes the non-controlling interests portion and is not based on the amount attributable to shareholders.



1 Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for further information.

2 Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA includes convertible debentures, and is measured against Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA including the contribution from Serato for the LTM period.

3 Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for further information.

4 Refer to Non-IFRS Measures for further information.

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Source: Tiny Ltd.