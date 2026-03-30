Midea Building Technologies: MCE 2026: Midea Unveils its Professional Service Ecosystem for "Green Vision, Blue Future"

MILAN, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Green Vision, Blue Future," Midea used the opportunity to showcase its latest sustainable heating and cooling solutions as well as debuting a transformative evolution of its professional service ecosystem. Moving beyond product excellence, Midea is levelling up their service offering with the Midea HVAC Professional Service System, a holistic framework designed to support the entire lifecycle of its products.

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