Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to report that ongoing drilling and integrated multi-element geochemical vectoring have significantly expanded the footprint of a large-scale mineralized system at its KL West Project.

Results continue to confirm the presence of a robust, multi-phase hydrothermal system associated with both Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (IRGS) and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization along the highly prospective Winnie Lake Stock (WLS) corridor (see Figure 1). The Company is now transitioning from identifying widespread mineralization to vectoring toward potential higher-grade core zones within this system.

Highlights

Secured $215,000 in non-dilutive provincial funding through OJEP

in non-dilutive provincial funding through OJEP Expanding large-scale gold-bearing hydrothermal system at Winnie Lake.

at Winnie Lake. Clear evidence of multi-phase mineralization , with IRGS overprinting earlier VMS-style systems Up to 74% of drill hole lengths returning strong IRGS vector signatures at Winnie Lake Multiple holes demonstrating >30-50% continuous extensive hydrothermal envelope Consistent multi-element signatures (Au-Bi-Mo-Te ± W) across >5 km structural corridor

, with IRGS overprinting earlier VMS-style systems Intense overlapping epidote-potassic-sodic alteration and silicification , confirming a strong and long-lived fluid system

, confirming a strong and long-lived fluid system Drill intercepts include: 0.87 m @ 3.20 g/t Au (KLD26-48; 261.55-262.42 m) 0.50 m @ 2.25 g/t Au + 0.10% Cu (KLD26-48; 259.67-260.17 m)







Figure 1: KL West drilling completed to date. Drill hole collars represent assay status: black - previously released, green - newly received, and red - pending. Assay results show a robust hydrothermal system around the WLS that the Company is in the early stages of exploring. Continued integration of multi-element geochemical data may allow the Company to vector towards the source and potential high-grade core of this system.

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Approval of OJEP Grant

The Company has been awarded $215,000 under the Ontario Government's Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP), covering 50% of eligible exploration costs incurred on the KL West and Winnie Lake Properties from April 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, and supports exploration activities focused on identifying critical minerals, including copper.

"We are pleased to acknowledge the ongoing support from the Government of Ontario with a $215,000 grant through OJEP. This funding allows us to further our exploration efforts and has helped to identify significant targets for gold and critical minerals," said CEO Stefan Sklepowicz.

"Ontario is leading the charge to secure the minerals that will power our economy and strengthen our sovereignty," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "Through OJEP, we're backing companies like Kirkland Lake Discoveries to advance promising projects here at home-unlocking resources, creating jobs, and building a more self-reliant and secure Canadian economy."

Advancing Large-Scale Mineralized Systems

Drilling across Winnie Lake, Sharp Target, and Nine Mile has confirmed extensive hydrothermal systems along the Winnie Lake Stock corridor, characterized by widespread alteration and multi-element geochemical enrichment.

Mineralization is expressed as broad, fluid-driven envelopes rather than discrete structures, reflecting high permeability within host rocks and along intrusive and structural contacts. This style of mineralization is consistent with large, evolving hydrothermal systems where early VMS enrichment is overprinted by later IRGS fluids, commonly associated with large-scale gold systems and the development of higher-grade core zones (see Table 1).

Geochemical vectoring is systematically delineating fluid pathways and metal zonation within a large-scale hydrothermal system, providing a predictive framework for targeting higher-grade zones:

IRGS vectors: Increasing Au-Bi-Mo-Te ± W values, in association with intensifying potassic alteration, mark movement toward higher-temperature, intrusion-related gold mineralization

Increasing Au-Bi-Mo-Te ± W values, in association with intensifying potassic alteration, mark movement toward higher-temperature, intrusion-related gold mineralization VMS vectors: Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag ± sulphide enrichment define metal zonation patterns within the system, supporting vectoring from distal mineralization toward more focused sulphide accumulation and potential feeder structures.

Table 1 - Summary of the proportion of each drill hole that exhibits geochemical signatures consistent with IRGS and VMS systems. High percentages of 'vector-positive' intervals indicate that drilling is consistently intersecting mineralized halos rather than isolated zones, supporting the presence of a large, continuous hydrothermal system.

Hole Project UTM N UTM E Hole Length (m) IRGS Positive Length (m) IRGS % of Hole VMS Positive Length (m) VMS % of

Hole KLD26-49 Nine Mile 5342730 563400 339.0 9.6 2.8% 0.0 0.0% KLD26-51 Nine Mile 5342708 563597 357.0 2.3 0.6% 0.0 0.0% KLD26-53 Nine Mile 5343578 563600 402.0 15.2 3.8% 0.0 0.0% KLD25-44 Sharp Target 5336154 565134 402.0 23.4 5.8% 73.9 18.4% KLD25-45 Sharp Target 5336098 565323 126.0 5.0 4.0% 9.3 7.4% KLD25-46 Sharp Target 5336159 565104 249.0 0.0 0.0% 1.0 0.4% KLD25-42 Winnie Lake 5336893 564089 411.0 217.8 53.0% 4.1 1.0% KLD25-43 Winnie Lake 5336980 564090 477.0 173.5 36.4% 0.0 0.0% KLD26-47 Winnie Lake 5337157 564224 402.0 220.6 54.9% 1.9 0.5% KLD26-48 Winnie Lake 5337157 564224 459.0 298.3 74.2% 4.4 1.1% KLD26-50 Winnie Lake 5337157 564224 390.0 35.9 8.9% 33.4 8.3% KLD26-52 Winnie Lake 5337058 564236 376.5 95.4 25.3% 46.5 12.4%

Winnie Lake Area

Drilling at Winnie Lake continues to define a large-scale, coherent magmatic-hydrothermal system hosted within intercalated syenitic intrusions and mafic volcanic units.

Mineralization is developed within a broad, continuous hydrothermal envelope characterized by intense and overlapping epidote, potassic (K-feldspar), and sodic alteration, together with strong silicification. These assemblages are pervasive and locally overprinting, reflecting multiple pulses of fluid flow through a highly permeable structural and intrusive framework (see Figure 2).

Geochemically, the system records a clear overprinting relationship. Early VMS-style mineralization is expressed as zinc-rich sulphide intervals, commonly ranging from ~1,000 ppm to >6,000 ppm Zn, with associated copper enrichment locally exceeding 1% Cu and strong VMS-positive vector responses.

This mineralization has subsequently been overprinted by higher-temperature, intrusion-related fluids, introducing elevated Bi-Mo-W signatures and associated potassic alteration, with consistent IRGS-positive vector responses.

Importantly, this later fluid event has locally remobilized sulphides and associated metals, resulting in redistribution and upgrading within structurally favourable zones. Intervals where elevated VMS and IRGS vector signatures are coincident demonstrate this overprinting process, reflecting progressive fluid evolution and metal concentration within the system.

The scale, continuity, and intensity of this overprinting system support the interpretation of a long-lived hydrothermal environment with potential to focus metals into higher-grade zones along key structural pathways.

Figure 2 - Core from KLD26-48 featuring intense coincident silicification and K-feldspar alteration associated with elevated Bi and W (1.8 g/t Au over 2.75 m between 259.7-262.4 m downhole)

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Sharp Target

Drilling at the Sharp Target has intersected a zinc-rich sulphide horizon within a VMS-style system, confirming a fertile volcanogenic environment along the southeastern extension of the Winnie Lake Stock corridor.

Mineralization is defined by consistently elevated zinc values (~800 ppm to >2,000 ppm Zn, locally exceeding 3,900 ppm) with moderate copper enrichment, and positive VMS vector responses, supporting a robust and laterally continuous geochemical footprint.

The dominance of zinc relative to copper is consistent with a distal to transitional position within a VMS system, with metal zonation indicating vectoring toward increasing copper and lead enrichment and potential feeder-style mineralization.

These results extend the Winnie Lake hydrothermal envelope by more than one kilometre to the southeast, demonstrating strong lateral continuity. Integrated with the broader dataset, the Sharp Target provides a key vectoring constraint along the corridor, supporting a systematic transition from distal zinc-rich mineralization toward more proximal zones within a large, evolving hydrothermal system.

Nine Mile Target

Initial drilling at Nine Mile has confirmed a separate, fertile hydrothermal centre within the Winnie Lake Stock corridor.

Mineralization is hosted within syenites exhibiting strong potassic and hematite alteration, and is defined by elevated pathfinder element signatures, including:

Bismuth up to 280 ppm

Molybdenum exceeding 100 ppm

Tungsten locally exceeding 75 ppm

These intervals are supported by consistent IRGS-positive vector responses, defining a coherent and laterally continuous geochemical footprint.

The strength and consistency of pathfinder enrichment, together with elevated K/Na ratios and pervasive potassic alteration, indicate a distal to transitional position within an intrusion-related gold system. Geochemical trends suggest increasing fluid temperature and metal tenor toward structurally focused zones, providing a clear vector toward higher-grade, intrusion-proximal mineralization.

The alignment of current drilling results supports a focused structural trap that remains open at depth and along strike. Ongoing and planned step-out drilling will target the convergence of geochemical vectors and structural controls to advance from the distal hydrothermal envelope toward the core of the system.

Laboratory Turnaround Times

Due to increased exploration activity across the sector, laboratory turnaround times for assay results have been extended significantly taking approximately 12 weeks. To maintain momentum, the Company has mobilized one drill rig to the KL South Project and is utilizing an additional laboratory to help expedite assay processing.

Assay processing of samples from an additional 38 holes remains outstanding (see Table 2). The Company will release these assays upon their receipt and interpretation.

Table 2 - 2025/2026 Winter drill hole locations and assay status

Target Area Hole UTM N UTM E From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

g/t Cu

% Zn

g/t Ag

g/t Wolverine Bend KLD25-41 5338230 565632 No Significant Values Winnie Lake KLD25-42 5336893 564089 224.5 224.75 0.25 0.59 0.03 13.00 4.22 Winnie Lake KLD25-42 5336893 564089 227 233 6 0.28 0.02 20.83 3.00 Winnie Lake KLD25-42 5336893 564089 395.47 396.5 1.03 0.38 0.09 10.09 2.34 Winnie Lake KLD25-43 5336893 564089 182 186 4 0.32 0.01 39.31 0.70 Sharp Target KLD25-44 5336154 565141 No Significant Values Sharp Target KLD25-45 5336106 565320 No Significant Values Sharp Target KLD25-46 5336159 565104 No Significant Values Winnie Lake KLD26-47 5337161 564221 216.81 218.19 1.38 0.01 0.50 119.89 0.30 Winnie Lake KLD26-48 5337161 564221 259.67 262.9 3.23 1.58 0.07 70.71 0.87 Including 259.67 260.17 0.5 2.25 0.10 68.00 0.64 261.55 262.42 0.87 3.20 0.05 54.00 1.04 Nine Mile KLD26-49 5342730 563399 No Significant Values Winnie Lake KLD26-50 5337161 564221 No Significant Values Nine Mile KLD26-51 5342704 563592 238.54 239.06 0.52 0.73 0.00 45.00 0.26 Winnie Lake KLD26-52 5337058 564236 No Significant Values Nine Mile KLD26-53 5343578 563600



Results Pending















































Winnie Lake KLD26-54 5337425 564478 Winnie Lake KLD26-55 5337321 564679 Cross Roads KLD26-56 5343536 565831 Winnie Lake KLD26-57 5337145 564280 Cross Roads KLD26-58 5343685 566030 Winnie Lake KLD26-59 5337123 564337 Winnie Lake KLD26-60 5337127 564387 Cross Roads KLD26-61 5343894 566469 Wolverine Bend KLD26-62 5338467 565509 Wolverine Bend KLD26-63 5338505 565490 Hammerhead KLD26-64 5342506 567046 Wolverine Bend KLD26-65 5338505 565490 Wolverine Bend KLD26-66 5338394 565479 Hammerhead KLD26-67 5342320 567124 Wolverine Bend KLD26-68 5338425 565455 Wolverine Bend KLD26-69 5338608 565640 Hammerhead KLD26-70 5342673 566952 Wolverine Bend KLD26-71 5338636 565736 Hammerhead KLD26-72 5342588 567479 Wolverine Bend KLD26-73 5338737 565822 Wolverine Bend KLD26-74 5338752 566932 Wolverine Bend KLD26-75 5338737 565822 Moosehead KLD26-76 5337187 562418 Wolverine Bend KLD26-77 5338737 565822 Moosehead KLD26-78 5337188 562636 Wolverine Bend KLD26-79 5338737 565822 Moosehead KLD26-80 5337369 522473 Wolverine Bend KLD26-81 5338497 565400 Mag break target KLD26-82 5337852 562333 Wolverine Bend KLD26-83 5338588 565356 Mag break target KLD26-84 5337852 562333 Wolverine Bend KLD26-85 5338553 565260 Leahy-Queenston KLD26-86 5339901 561036 Cougar (Amikougami) KLD26-87 5339451 567073 Cougar KLD26-88 5339160 576276 Cougar KLD26-89 5338426 566997 Cougar KLD26-90 5339338 567038

Quality Control Statement

True widths are estimated at approximately 65-80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All NQ drill core samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratories in Ontario, Québec, and British Columbia.

Gold analyses were completed using industry-standard fire assay methods with atomic absorption finish, with selected samples re-analyzed using gravimetric methods where warranted. Multi-element analyses were conducted using industry-standard ICP-AES and ICP-MS techniques. Selected intervals were also analyzed using portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) for rapid multi-element screening and geological interpretation; pXRF results are considered semi-quantitative and are not used for reporting compliant assay results.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC"), and interpretation of results were conducted by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Certified reference standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, approximately one control sample per twenty samples, to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Cleland, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) has assembled a 420-km² exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.

With exploration permits now in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL South, KL West and KL East, supported by multiple anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, and structurally controlled intersections.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, future drill programs, the results thereof, and the potential for new discoveries. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

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Source: Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.