

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for accountability after a peacekeeper was killed in Lebanon on Sunday amid attacks between Israel and Hezbollah.



The blue helmet from Indonesia was deployed with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which reported that a projectile exploded at its position near Adchit Al Qusayr, located in the south of the country.



Another peacekeeper was injured in the blast.



'No one should ever lose their life serving the cause of peace,' the mission said.



UNIFIL did not know the origin of the projectile and has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances.



The UN chief recalled that attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.



'Israel's expanding military operations in southern Lebanon have resulted in the death of yet another health worker today,' WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement posted on X on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported the loss of another medical professional amid the escalation.



'Israel's expanding military operations in southern Lebanon have resulted in the death of yet another health worker today,' WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement posted on X.



The paramedic was killed in a strike on an ambulance in the town of Bint Jbeil, while a medical warehouse there was destroyed in an attack.



'Prior to today's strikes, WHO has verified that 51 Lebanese health workers have been killed since 2 March, including nine paramedics just yesterday,' Tedros said.



The International Atomic Energy Agency said that an Iranian heavy water plant in Khondab has sustained 'severe damage' and is no longer operational.



This follows an attack on the site in Iran's northwest last Friday, the UN agency said in a short post on X overnight. 'The installation contains no declared nuclear material,' it added.



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