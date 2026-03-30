Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - SOL GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CORP. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB0) ("SOL Global" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of March 23, 2026, the Company applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") with respect to its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2025, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The Company does not anticipate filing the Annual Filings by the prescribed deadline of March 30, 2026, the OSC advised that the MCTO will not be granted and that it is expected that the OSC will issue a failure to file cease trade order against the Company ("CTO") which orders that trading of the securities of the Company cease. The Company does not expect an interruption of the operations of the Company during the CTO, however following the issuance of the CTO it is expected that the Company's securities will be suspended from trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company further announces that it's auditor, HDCPA Professional Corporation (the "Former Auditor"), has resigned as the auditor of the Company effective March 26, 2026. The Company's board of directors is in the process of appointing a successor auditor and expects to fill the vacancy in short order.

The Company is complying with all applicable requirements under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") in respect of the Former Auditor's resignation and the corresponding Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice"). The Notice, together with the Former Auditor's response, will be made available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company will issue a further press release and make the necessary filings under NI 51-102 once a successor auditor has been appointed.

It is anticipated that the CTO will remain in effect until such time as a successor auditor is appointed and the Annual Filings are completed and filed.

In light of the anticipated CTO, the delay in filing the Annual Filings and the resignation of the Former Auditor, the Company has determined to postpone its annual general and special meeting of shareholders previously scheduled for March 31, 2026. The Company will issue a notice of meeting and announce a new meeting date once determined, which is expected to occur following the filing of the Annual Filings and the revocation of the CTO.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is one of the first publicly traded companies globally exclusively focused on digital assets. SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to select ecosystems through token acquisitions, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage protocols.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected issuance of the CTO, the timing for the appointment of a successor auditor, the completion and filing of the Annual Filings, the anticipated duration of the CTO, the expected timing of the rescheduled annual general meeting, and the Company's ability to continue its operations without interruption.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to appoint a successor auditor in a timely manner, complete the audit process, and satisfy applicable regulatory requirements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, delays in appointing a successor auditor, delays in completing the audit and filing the Annual Filings, the duration of the CTO, and general economic, market and regulatory conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290386

Source: SOL Global Investments Corp.