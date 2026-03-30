Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Burl Joseph, M.Eng., B.Sc. - E.S., to lead the advancement of the Company's Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories.

With Nechalacho advancing as one of the few rare earth projects in North America to achieve feasibility-level evaluation and secure early works permits, Mr. Joseph has been appointed Project Director to lead the next phases toward execution as the project advances through updated engineering and development planning.

Mr. Joseph brings over 15 years of experience delivering large-scale mining, environmental, and infrastructure projects in remote northern environments, including complex, multi-stakeholder developments. His expertise includes environmental management, permitting, Indigenous engagement, and full lifecycle project execution from engineering through construction and operations.

As updated engineering work progresses, Mr. Joseph will strengthen the technical leadership team, translating the refreshed PEA and ongoing engineering work into key project decisions, including processing technologies, facilities, and site locations, as well as overall project execution planning. He will serve as Avalon's on-the-ground lead in the Northwest Territories, working directly with regional stakeholders, Indigenous communities, and local groups engaged in the project. These efforts will best position the project to support strategic partnerships with both industry participants and financial partners.

The global demand for secure sources of rare earths continues to accelerate, and Mr. Joseph's addition strengthens the Company's technical and operational capabilities at a critical stage. His experience aligns directly with the requirements of advancing the project responsibly and efficiently, and the Avalon team is pleased to welcome him.

"Burl's appointment marks an important step as we transition Nechalacho from advanced engineering into execution readiness. His experience delivering complex projects in northern environments, combined with his strength in stakeholder engagement, positions us to advance the project in a disciplined and responsible manner. We believe this addition further strengthens Avalon's ability to deliver one of North America's most strategically important rare earth and zirconium assets," said Scott Monteith, President and CEO of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Nechalacho Project Highlights

Nechalacho is among the largest rare earth projects in North America to reach feasibility-level evaluation. It contains the continent's richest deposit of the four rare earth elements most critical to position Canada as a secure and strategic supplier while reducing global dependence on monopolized sources.

Strong project fundamentals are supported by a 2013 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completed by SNC-Lavalin and an NI 43-101 technical report prepared by Micon, confirming the project's technical and economic viability. Regulatory pathway de-risked with land use permit and water licence secured.

The Company has engaged Wood Canada Limited to commence a refresh of Nechalacho's technical and economic basis via an updated PEA and NI 43-101 Technical Report. Following the PEA, the Company's plan is to transition into a full Definitive Feasibility Study, positioning the project for construction and financing readiness.

Actively engaging with Canadian and U.S. government stakeholders and strategic partners.

Engaged SCP Resource Finance ("SCP") as strategic capital advisor to support the development of a long-term capital and partnership strategy in connection with Avalon's lithium and rare earth element projects.

Mineralization in the Nechalacho deposit includes light rare earth elements (LREE), found principally in allanite, monazite, bastnaesite and synchysite; yttrium, heavy rare earth elements (HREE), niobium and tantalum found in fergusonite; niobium in ferrocolumbite; HREE, niobium, tantalum and zirconium in zircon; and gallium in biotite, chlorite and feldspar in albitized feldspathic rocks.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canada's future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a cornerstone of North America's integrated battery materials supply chain, transforming northern Ontario lithium into essential inputs for transportation, grid storage, and advanced manufacturing. Through its joint venture with SCR Sibelco NV, Avalon holds a minority interest in the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "robust", "scheduled", "suggesting", "support", "top-tier", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including those risk factors discussed or referred to in the annual information form of the Company dated November 26, 2025 (the "AIF") under the heading "Description of the Business - Risk Factors". Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.