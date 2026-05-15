RedChip Companies, Inc.: Avalon Advanced Materials and Virax Biolabs Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCQB:AVLNF)(TSX:AVL) and Virax Biolabs Group Limited (Nasdaq:VRAX) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

AVLNF: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/avlnf_access

VRAX: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/vrax_access

Scott Monteith, President & CEO of Avalon Advanced Materials, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is positioning itself as a strategic player in North America's critical minerals supply chain, with a unique dual focus on lithium and rare earth elements-key inputs for electrification, energy storage, and advanced technologies.

Monteith highlights Avalon's role in advancing supply chain localization through both upstream resource development and downstream processing, including its planned lithium hydroxide facility in Thunder Bay and rare earth initiatives in the Northwest Territories. He emphasizes the company's transition from a traditional junior mining company to an integrated midstream processing platform, supported by partnerships with established industrial players such as Metso and Sibelco, which help de-risk execution and accelerate scalability.

Monteith also outlines the strong economic potential of the Lake Superior Lithium Project and the importance of government support and updated feasibility data in advancing development. He concludes by reinforcing Avalon's value proposition as a company aligned with accelerating government and industry efforts to reshore critical mineral supply chains in North America.

James Foster, CEO of Virax Biolabs, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is developing next-generation immune function diagnostics to address large, underserved markets associated with post-acute infection syndromes, including Long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Foster highlights Virax's lead program, ViraxImmune, a blood-based test designed to provide objective, functional insights into immune system performance-an area where traditional diagnostics relying on static biomarkers often fall short. He explains how the platform aims to improve patient outcomes by enabling more accurate and timely diagnosis in conditions that are currently difficult to identify and manage.

Foster also outlines the company's strategy to enter the U.S. market through a laboratory-developed test (LDT) model, which offers a capital-efficient and scalable pathway to commercialization while supporting clinical validation and early adoption. In addition, he reviews recent milestones, including FDA pre-submission engagement and ongoing clinical studies, and emphasizes the significant market opportunity driven by millions of affected patients and the lack of widely adopted diagnostic solutions.

AVLNF and VRAX are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on advancing lithium and rare earth elements-two of the fastest-growing segments of the global energy transition. The Company is developing strategic assets to participate in high-growth markets and support the build-out of secure North American supply chains. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, advanced technologies, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility is expected to serve as a cornerstone of North America's integrated battery materials supply chain, transforming northern Ontario lithium into essential inputs for transportation, grid storage, and advanced manufacturing.

For further information regarding Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., please visit www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com, email ir@avalonam.com, or call 416-364-4938.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. Virax Biolabs Group Limited is developing T cell-based test technologies with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform. T cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of post-acute infection syndromes such as Long COVID and other chronic conditions linked to immune dysregulation.

For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/avalon-advanced-materials-and-virax-biolabs-interviews-to-air-on-1167333