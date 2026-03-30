Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Nation Gold Corp. (CSE: NATN) (OTCQB: NATNF) (the "Company" or "Nation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Townsend to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), replacing Mr. Craig Taylor who has agreed to resign to facilitate Mr. Townsend's appointment to the Board as an independent Director. Mr. Taylor has served as a Director of the Company since early 2022 and is retiring from the Board to pursue other career opportunities.

Mr. Mark Bailey, CEO & Director of the Company, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Michael to the Board of Directors of Nation. He brings a wealth of expertise, industry relationships and capital markets experience. As a major shareholder of Nation, we look forward to his contributions to the team as we continue to advance the Company. On behalf of the Board, we are grateful to Craig for his four years of service to the Board of Nation and would like to sincerely thank him for his many contributions to the Company. We wish him well in his future endeavors as the CEO of an emerging base metals exploration and development company in eastern Canada."

Biography - Mr. Michael Townsend

Mr. Michael Townsend has extensive experience in corporate finance spanning over 30 years in capital markets. He is currently a Director of Scorpio Gold (TSXV: SGN) and Magma Silver (TSXV: MGMA). He is an early-stage founder, shareholder, director and executive in numerous public and private companies. Mr. Townsend is one of the founding partners of Altus Capital Partners Inc. which has been involved in raising over $180 million in equity financings over the past five years. Mr. Townsend co-founded Patriot One Technologies, Body and Mind, Raytec Metals, and previously served as CEO of Lateegra Gold Corp. and CEO of West Hawk Development Corp.

Stock Options Grant

The Company announces that it has granted 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") to certain management, directors and consultants of the Company as part of its compensation programs to incentivize and retain key personnel. The Options have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.20 per common share of the Company. The 2,000,000 Options granted to management, directors and consultants of the Company will vest upon the Company completing the administrative process of recording the mineral claims with the applicable mining authorities relating to the Bonito Project acquisition announced in the Company's news release dated March 18, 2026.

Furthermore, the Company announces the grant of 400,000 stock options to Momentum Public Relations Inc. ("Momentum"), the Company's investor relations provider, under the Stock Option Plan pursuant to a consultancy agreement between Momentum and the Company announced on February 20, 2026. The 400,000 stock options issued to Momentum have a term of three years and have an exercise price of $0.20 per share. The 400,000 stock options will vest in the amount of 50% on June 27, 2026 and the remaining 50% shall vest on September 27, 2026, subject to Momentum continuing to provide services to the Company on such vesting dates.

The stock options, and the common shares issued on exercise thereof, are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on July 28, 2026 in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Nation Gold Corp.

Nation Gold Corp. is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. The Company recently acquired a 100% interest in the Bonito Project in the Nogal-Bonito Mining District of New Mexico, USA. The Bonito Project was formerly in production in the late 1800s and has seen limited modern exploration, most recently in the 1980s and 1990s by Pioneer Metals and Placer Dome. The Company is led by a team of mining, exploration and capital markets professionals focused on acquiring potential multi-million-ounce precious metals deposits in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Cattle Creek Project located near Vernon, BC. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.nationgold.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

Mark Bailey, CEO & Director

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the vesting of the stock options of the Company and the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, risks related to the recording of the claims for the Bonito Project which may delay or impair the ability of the Company to complete its intended work programs; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks; and general economic conditions. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, unless otherwise required pursuant to applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290344

Source: Nation Gold Corp.