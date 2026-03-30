Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for a grant of CAD $212,500 from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) for its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce announced recipients of OJEP funding at a press conference in Sudbury, Ontario on March 19, 2026. The province is investing CAD $10 million in 68 mining exploration companies. See link below.

Province announces $10M for junior exploration program - Northern Ontario Business.

A second phase of drilling has recently been completed at the Burchell Project, targeting the northwest corner of the Property where the Moss Trend is interpreted to pass through and where the Company obtained numerous gold, copper and molybdenum soil anomalies last year (see Bold news release dated July 21, 2025). 6 holes totaling more than 800 meters were drilled in the Phase II program and are now being logged and marked up for sampling.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, stated: "Bold Ventures is grateful to receive this non-dilutive OJEP funding for its Burchell Project, which will allow for more extensive testing of our prospective targets which we have recently been drilling. We welcome the Ontario Government's initiatives to support early-stage exploration, without which the mines of tomorrow will not be found."

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

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Source: Bold Ventures Inc.