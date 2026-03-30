Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 highlights

Revenue of $1.50 million compared to $1.68 million in the prior year period, a decrease of approximately 11.0%. This decrease was primarily due to the shift in our Amazon business model from a reseller model to a direct-to-consumer approach through our own Amazon Seller's Central account.

Gross profit was $0.67 million compared to $0.99 million in the prior year period. Gross margin of 44.9% was down 1400 basis points versus the prior year period due to changes in the Amazon business model and inventory adjustments related to our transition out of the hemp business.

Net income of $0.9 million or $0.01 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.3 million and $(0.08) per diluted share in the prior year period.

Full Year 2025 highlights

Revenue of $6.61 million compared to $6.57 million in the prior year, an increase of approximately 0.7%, reflecting the inherent stability of the Kirkman business.

Gross profit was $3.48 million compared to $3.61 million in the prior year. Gross margin of 52.7% was down 220 basis points versus the prior year due to inventory adjustments related to our transition out of the hemp business.

Net income of $0.8 million or $0.01 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.6 million and $(0.08) per diluted share in the prior year.

"We were pleased to deliver another year of strong bottom-line results as we continue to transform our business model," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Functional Brands Inc. "Over the past several months, we've executed a series of key initiatives that mark a pivotal period in the Company's evolution and establish a strong foundation for sustainable, profitable growth in the future. We achieved significant strategic breakthroughs that differentiate us in the marketplace and demonstrate our commitment to innovation across multiple fronts.

"In February, we launched Tru2u.health, our comprehensive digital health platform that integrates peptide solutions, GLP-1-based weight management programs, board-certified telehealth support, and clean supplements into a seamless consumer experience, providing us with a scalable, digitally native growth engine. We also expanded our Kirkman brand portfolio with two innovative product bundles - our Skin, Beauty & Anti-Aging Bundle in December and our Detox Aid Bundle in January. Additionally, we forged a strategic partnership with iHerb to make P2i by Kirkman available to international consumers across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, dramatically expanding our addressable market for the world's cleanest prenatal vitamin. These accomplishments demonstrate strong execution against our strategic goals and underscore our commitment to our mission of 'Making Everyone Healthy Again'."

About Functional Brands Inc.

Functional Brands Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on acquiring and growing science-based consumer brands. With a portfolio that includes trusted names like Kirkman, P2i by Kirkman, Tru2u.Health Functional Brands is committed to providing high-quality, effective solutions that support healthier lives.

For more information, visit www.functionalbrandsinc.com and www.kirkmangroup.com, and www.Tru2u.health

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Functional Brands' management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements (including statements related to the closing, and the anticipated benefits to the Company, of the private placement described herein) related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Functional Brands' Registration Statement filed with the SEC on Form S-1 on October 16, 2025 and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026 for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

FUNCTIONAL BRANDS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars, except share data or otherwise noted)



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Assets







Current assets:







Cash $ 2,726,696

$ 211,642

Accounts receivable, net

518,474



303,471

Inventories, net

1,549,511



1,709,458

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

392,999



45,112

Deferred offering costs

-



588,641

Total current assets

5,187,680



2,858,324

Noncurrent assets:







Property and equipment, net

37,379



49,564

Right-of-use assets, net

1,667,693



2,000,092

Intangible assets, net

1,397,411



1,443,541

Goodwill

818,139



818,139

Total non-current assets

3,920,622



4,311,336

Total assets $ 9,108,302

$ 7,169,660











Liabilities and stockholders' equity / (deficit)







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,554,243

$ 1,956,165

Line of credit

8,109



32,235

SBA loan, current

3,595



3,436

Lease liabilities, current

371,272



291,213

Other current liabilities

41,828



35,332

Derivative liabilities

3,306,745



-

Payable for acquisition, current

-



2,342,366

Loans payable (related party), current

61,642



370,703

Loans payable

402,650



171,500

Total current liabilities

5,750,084



5,202,950

Non-current liabilities:







Lease liabilities, net of current

1,435,505



1,844,819

SBA loan, net of current

136,873



140,468

Loan payable (related party), net of current

244,509



-

Convertible debenture

-



100,000

Total non-current liabilities

1,816,887



2,085,287

Total liabilities

7,566,971



7,288,237











Stockholders' equity / (deficit)







Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001 stated value $100, 100,000 and 0 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 87,445 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

87



-

Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001 stated value $100, 80,000 and 0 shares authorized as of December 2025 and 2024; 28,475 shares issued and 0 outstanding, respectively

28



-

Common stock, par value $0.00001, 220,000,000 shares authorized; 18,704,649 and 6,694,880 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024

187



67

Additional paid-in capital

8,522,354



7,542,286

Accumulated deficit

(6,981,325 )

(7,660,930 ) Total stockholders' equity / (deficit)

1,541,331



(118,577 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity / (deficit) $ 9,108,302

$ 7,169,660



FUNCTIONAL BRANDS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In U.S. dollars, except share data or otherwise noted)



(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

(AUDITED)

Year Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue, net of returns $ 1,494,521

$ 1,680,096

$ 6,611,484

$ 6,566,455

Cost of goods sold

823,766



690,623



3,127,518



2,959,609

Gross profit

670,755



989,473



3,483,966



3,606,846

Operating expenses















Sales and marketing

169,869



121,601



632,414



576,315

General and administrative expenses

1,633,636



1,003,619



4,250,124



3,259,623

Total operating expenses

1,803,505



1,125,220



4,882,538



3,835,938

Operating income / (loss)

(1,132,750 )

(135,747 )

(1,398,572 )

(229.092 ) Interest expense

(80,982 )

(142,284 )

(402,398 )

(331.836 ) Other income - ERTC refund

-



-



419,947



-

Other income

-



-



112



-

Interest income

1,352



281



74,696



1,572

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

7,358,935



-



7,358,935



-

Loss on issuance of preferred stock derivative liability

(5,294,242 )

-



(5,294,242 )

-

Total other income / (expenses)

1,985,063



(142,003 )

2,157,050



(330.264 ) Net income / (loss) $ 852,313

$ (277,750 ) $ 758,478

$ (559,356 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders















Basic $ 0.08

$ (0.08 ) $ 0.08

$ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 0.01

$ (0.08 ) $ 0.01

$ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock















Basic

8,241,266



6,694,880



8,241,266



6,694,880

Diluted

85,120,861



6,694,880



85,120,861



6,694,880



FUNCTIONAL BRANDS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (AUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars, except share data or otherwise noted)



Year Ended

December 31,



2025

2024











Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) $ 758,478

$ (559,356 ) Reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities







Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable

(3,796 )

(32,491 ) Allowance for inventory obsolescence

53,855



(14,206 ) Depreciation of property and equipment

20,698



48,371

Amortization of right-of-use assets

332,399



306,935

Amortization of intangible assets

46,130



46,130

Financing expense on warrant issuance

45,413



-

Stock-based compensation

543,068



414,900

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(7,358,935 )

-

Loss on issuance of preferred stock of derivative liabilities

5,294,242



-

Issuance of shares for note extension

80,500



-

Issuance of common stock for convertible debenture

122,331



-

Issuance of shares for financing expense

50,629



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(211,207 )

(100,042 ) Inventories

106,092



(1,233 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(347,887 )

27,329

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(480,795 )

132,161

Other current liabilities

6,496



(5,493 ) Lease liabilities

(329,255 )

(261,015 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,271,544 )

1,990











Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(8,513 )

(1,881 ) Net cash used in investing activities:

(8,513 )

(1,881 )









Cash flows from financing activities:







Deferred offering costs

(1,721,228 )

(163,125 ) Proceeds from loans

489,324



301,500

Payments for payable for acquisition

(2,342,366 )

(255,002 ) Proceeds from debt facilities

99,733



180,662

Repayment of loans

(422,727 )

(6,931 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

8,000,000



-

Buyback of preferred stock

(180,330 )

-

Line of credit repayment

(123,859 )

(216,742 ) SBA loan repayment

(3,436 )

(3,264 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,795,111



(162,902 )









Increase (decrease) in cash

2,515,054



(162,793 ) Cash beginning of period

211,642



374,435

Cash, end of period $ 2,726,696

$ 211,642











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information







Cash paid for interest $ 401,411

$ 224,428











Non-cash investing and financing activities







Recognition of derivative liability of preferred stock $ 13,294,242

$ -

Conversion of preferred stock resulting in a non-cash reduction of the derivative liability recorded to APIC

2,628,242



-

Fair value adjustment decreasing derivative liability

7,358,935





Change in Preferred Stock

115



-

Conversion of preferred stock

112



-

Deferred offering costs

(2,309,869 )

-

Declaration of preferred stock dividend recorded as an increase in accrued liabilities

78,873



-

Common stock issued for convertible note payable and accrued interest

122,331



-

Loan payable, related party $ 225,000

$ -



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290371

Source: Functional Brands Inc.