

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced $999.5 million in funding to upgrade the United States' crucial road safety infrastructure. The Safe Streets for All grant program will fund faster emergency response services, expand parking for truckers, modern rail crossings, and safer neighborhood streets for families.



'We are empowering our state and local partners to modernize vital infrastructure and reduce roadway fatalities,' said Secretary Duffy. 'This grant program will cover everything from ensuring paramedics can reach you faster in an emergency to making sure kids are safer when walking to school. No matter how you and your family travel, we are working at the speed of Trump to make sure you get there safely.'



The Notice of Funding Opportunity outlines the application criteria. The Department of Transportation urged partners to submit eligible projects as soon as possible, the latest by May 26.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News