

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Four major European powers have urged the decision makers in the Israeli parliament and Government to abandon plans to expand the use of death penalty in a Bill that could be voted into law next week.



In a joint statement issued on Sunday, the Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom expressed deep concern about the de facto discriminatory character of the bill.



The adoption of this bill would risk undermining Israel's commitments with regards to democratic principles, according to them.



'The death penalty is an inhumane and degrading form of punishment without any deterring effect. This is why we oppose the death penalty, whatever the circumstances around the world. The rejection of the death penalty is a fundamental value that unites us,' the statement says.



Also Sunday, Council of Europe chief Alain Berset appealed to the Israeli government to repeal the draft law, which is set to be read in the Knesset on Monday.



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